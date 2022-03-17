BTS ARMY Trends 'KTH1 Is Coming' As V Hints At Releasing His Mixtape This Year

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is currently riding on the success of their Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul concerts held at Olympic Stadium in South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13, 2022. From energetic performances to members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook--engaging in their usual shenanigans on stage, K-ARMY were not disappointed with the grandeur shows. Moreover, this was the band's first in-person concert in their home country since the beginning of the pandemic.

While fans across the world are still taking their time for the thrill of the concert to wear off, member V dropped an exciting announcement which resulted in an instant spike in ARMY's excitement. Check out the latest update from Kim Taehyung that has stirred up the internet.

BTS V confirms releasing his mixtape

From tracks to merchandise, ARMY is known for supporting the members even in their individual ventures. The same has been reflected after member V confirmed that he will be dropping his mixtape within this year. The announcement came as a surprise to the fans as the 26-year-old singer was interacting with his fans on the Weverse platform where he answered fans' questions.

One fan asked him, ''Taehyung when does your mixtape come out?'' Quick to reply to the fan's question, V wrote, ''(planning) To release it this year''. Moreover, one fan talked about looking forward to the mixtape to which he replied, ''It’s good to look forward to it''.

220317 Taehyung Weverse Comment



💜: Taehyung when does your mixtape come out?

🐻: (planning) To release it this year



KTH1 IS COMING SOON 😭 pic.twitter.com/3vYBDHA0Bd — BTS PICS⁷ 🍊 (@GirlWithLuv_24) March 16, 2022

BTS ARMY trends 'KTH1 Is Coming'

It was not long before ARMY across the globe celebrated the announcement via Twitter and trended the hashtag KTH1 Is Coming to anticipate the mixtape. One wrote, ''Kim Taehyung said he will release his mixtape this year which means that KTH1 IS COMING this is real everyone the king is coming'' while another fan already had a suggestion of a song to be included in the upcoming mixtape. They tweeted, ''Taehyung! This is the song 'Travel With Me' we adore so much and that we mentioned earlier on Weverse. It would be a dream come true if you decided to add this song to your mixtape''.

