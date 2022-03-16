BTS: Spotify Sends Special Gift To K-pop Band To Celebrate 1 Billion Streams Of 'Dynamite'

Popular South Korean boyband BTS has added hundreds of achievements to its name and emerged as one of the biggest bands in the world. From Boy With Luv to Butter, the septet has successfully reigned over the international market with their back-to-back hits which also earned international awards like AMA, Billboard Music Awards and more. Moreover, the band is also nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their top-charting track Butter at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony.

Their achievements are not only limited to awards and concerts but also on the digital platforms where ardent fans, called ARMY, stream their songs. In a similar feat, the band has added another feather to their hat as their hit song Dynamite reaches one billion streams on the popular platform Spotify.

Spotify sends special gift to BTS for 'Dynamite' feat

To mark the K-pop septet's achievement on their platform as Dynamite surpasses one billion streams, Spotify sent a customized traditional Korean dish called Bibimbap. The dish was garnished with a fried egg in the shape of BTS' logo with the plate that read 'In recognition of 1,000,000,000 streams. BTS Dynamite'. Spotify Korea shared the image of the special gift with the caption, ''Spotify Celebrates #방탄소년단 1 Billion Streams of #Dynamite @bts_bighit @bts_twt. Today's dinner is all bibimbap?''

While the dish was sent to the entire band -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- J-Hope seemed to have gotten his hands on it first as he took to his individual Instagram to share a picture of the dish. He also shared a sticker in the caption that read, ''Yummy''.

More on BTS

As mentioned earlier, BTS is nominated for an award for the forthcoming 64th Grammy awards ceremony which will be held on April 3, 2022. Moreover, the K-pop band will also perform at the ceremony making them the first and only Korean artists to perform at the award show two years in a row. More artists like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X are included in the list of first volume of performers at the award ceremony.

Image: Instagram/@bts_euphoriaworld