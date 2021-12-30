BTS ARMY Trends 'TaehyungTaughMeTo' And Pens Lessons They've Learnt From V On His B'day

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fan bases, known as BTS ARMY, in the entire world. As its member Kim Tae-Hyung, aka V, turned a year older today, December 30, the fan ARMY from different parts of the world, gave him several surprises. Heartwarming wishes began pouring on the singer from midnight as fans trended 'HappyBirthdayV' on social media platforms.

A fan club named, Chine Baidu VBar, surprised V by playing his visuals on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Many Indian fans also rented out billboards in Kolkata and Delhi to wish the singer. As fans are celebrating the days as 'V Day', they are also penning what the singer had taught them. The ARMY is trending 'TaehyungTaughMeTo' on Twitter and writing what lessons they took from their favourite member.

BTS ARMY reveals what they learned from V

Twitter saw a plethora of tweets with the trending hashtag 'TaehyungTaughMeTo'. From believing in themselves to dreaming big, fans have penned everything the singer has ever taught them. Using the hashtag, a fan wrote, "not limit myself to what is, but to give myself the space to imagine what could be." Another one thanked him and wrote, "Thank you Tae for always showing us that being different is beautiful and we should never try to be anyone but ourselves." "TY for always wanting to share your latest works or adventures with us", the fan added.

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo not limit myself to what is, but to give myself the space to imagine what could be 💜#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/Waq1BQz8Ht — 살아있다 ⁷ 🐻🎂💜 (@SaraBangtan07) December 29, 2021

Thank you Tae for always showing us that being different is beautiful and we should never try to be anyone but ourselves. TY for always wanting to share your latest works or adventures with us.

Happy Birthday 💜#HappyTaehyungDay#TaehyungTaughtMeTo pic.twitter.com/jh8CQnr8nK — BTS Australia⁷ 🐙💜 (@bts_aus) December 29, 2021

Happy Birthday to that one man who brightens my all mornings and my life 💕💜 Happy Birthday to that one man who taught me to be myself 💫🎀 Stay Safe and Keep smiling 💕💫 #specTAECularDay #TaehyungTaughtMeTo Be myself💕 pic.twitter.com/xThfN73AdO — Fatima💜 HBD Tae 💕🎀 (@fatimatanvir60) December 29, 2021

BTS ARMY listed many qualities of Kim Tae-Hyung and mentioned he has always taught them to be who they are. His friendship with all his fellow bandmates has inspired fans to be more open about themselves before their close ones. Mentioning the same, a Twitter wrote, "TaehyungTaughMeTo be more open and vulnerable with the people close to me. i didn’t have the courage until i heard you say it would be okay." "TaehyungTaughtMeTo that it's okay to be myself and do what my heart tells me to It's okay if I'm different, ok if I'm not happy at the moment, okay to cry, to be whatever I wanna be," quipped another one.

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo :

be more open and vulnerable with the people close to me. i didn’t have the courage until i heard you say it would be okay :)



happy birthday tae !! thank you , i love you <3 pic.twitter.com/giBPQOK0t2 — yaya⁷ ♡’s nat the most | tae tae day 𖧵 (@honsugad) December 30, 2021

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo that it's okay to be myself and do what my heart tells me to

It's okay if I'm different, ok if I'm not happy at the moment, okay to cry, to be whatever I wanna be pic.twitter.com/hINAQB45gJ — Mᴀʜɪ💜⟭⟬⁷|| Happy Tete Day✌️💜 (@BTS_ot7_simp) December 30, 2021

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo



Tae taught me that, Its okay to feel down and not stay cheerful always because we need to feel sad in order to feel happiness when we get it. Blue and Grey really healed me. — Sarkhot7 (@zeroclockot7) December 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@1inamillionarmy