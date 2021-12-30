BTS V's Birthday: Here's How Fans Are Celebrating His Special Day In Different Countries

The South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their quirky dance moves and chartbuster tracks. The band enjoys one of the biggest fan bases known as ARMY, which never fails to surprise them. As the band's most popular member Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, turned a year older today, ARMY had several birthday surprises planned for him. From playing his visuals at Burj Khalifa to raising fundraisers, here is how ARMY is celebrating Kim Taehyung's birthday.

On the singer's 26th birthday (international age), his fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged a special ad on the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa to celebrate his day. This special celebration made V the only celebrity to have his birthday celebrated on the tallest building for the second time in a row. The videos of Burj Khalifa lighting up with V's photos is being widely surfaced across the internet. BTS V's ad ran for three minutes on the building with the song Inner Child being played in the background. The song was sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7.

Indian fan ARMY celebrates V's birthday

Fan ARMYs across the world had several special arrangements to celebrate BTS v's birthday. In India, Tae-hyung's fans also planned several projects to celebrate their favourite singer's special day. An Indian fan club, known as Bangtan_India, hosted a fundraiser in honour of both Jin and V's birthdays. The club raised about Rs 1,05,008 on Jin and V's birthday, which will be donated to an NGO, engaged in empowering women by encouraging discussions of taboo subjects such as menstruation.

Fan clubs of Delhi and Kolkata rented out billboards in the city to run some birthday ads for the BTS singer. The fan club known as Taehyung_india_ rented out some billboards on Park Street in Kolkata to run an ad. One of them was atop the iconic Flurys Bakery in the city. The ad was played amidst the Christmas and winter carnival celebrations. Here are some visuals of BTS' V's birthday celebrations in India.

2nd part of 𝐈𝐈𝐈 project 𝗪𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗧𝗼 𝗩 is LED Ad in heart of Cultural of India, Kolkata🇮🇳 - Park street atop the iconic Flurys Bakery.

It was amidst the Christmas & Winter Carnival celebrations.#WinterMiracleV#SoulSingerV #VOurGuidingLight pic.twitter.com/rQX7yOMU88 — Taehyung India🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 29, 2021

The social media platform Twitter also saw a plethora of birthday wishes coming V's way on his special day. From fans creating some creative graphics for him to actually celebrating his birthday at their homes, ARMY did not fail to surprise V. They also penned warm birthday wishes for him.

Image: Instagram/@thv/Twitter/@kimtaehyungbar_/@btshasonlyarmy