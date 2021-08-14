BTS Artist V Reveals His Favourite Pass Time Activity When He Is Home Alone

Artist V from the K-pop group BTS recently spoke about what he does in his spare time when he is home alone. The BTS AMRY was shocked because they assumed that V liked to pass his time like anyone else - sleeping, listening to music, reading a book, or watching something on the internet. However, when V was asked how he passes the time when he's alone in an interview by a magazine, he responded by saying that he likes spacing out. He added that he sits in his room doing nothing for hours.

BTS’ V opens up about what he likes to do when he’s home alone

The artist went on to say that he could watch a movie instead, but that based on previous experience, he'd end up dozing out again. He also hinted that he would write a song about it called Spaced, one day. For him, the most crucial aspect is that he maintains his happiness. One of the ways he achieves his happiness is by spacing out. While it may appear ridiculous, it is quite effective.

V from BTS speaks about sources of inspiration for Butter

Meanwhile, V was also asked who he drew inspiration from for Butter in an interview with the magazine. He earlier stated that he is inspired by different people every day. When it came to Butter, the Permission To Dance singer stated he was inspired by a young Johnny Depp and other teen films. V said that his inspiration was taken from Billy Joel. He also said that he thinks of a movie more than anyone and that when he is performing on stage, for certain songs, he thinks of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. He added that for Butter, he watched a lot of teen movies and musicals, after which he randomly ended by seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp worked in. This movie was Cry-Baby. The artist said that the image he got from that was intense and so it was the look he used in the band’s song, Butter.

(IMAGE: AP)

