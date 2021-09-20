Last Updated:

BTS At UNGA: Fan Army Goes Berserk On Social Media After Band's Speech & Performance

BTS ARMY is quite excited about the BTS speech at UNGA and has started penning 'so proud of you' messages on Twitter. Take a look.  

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
BTS at UNGA

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit


K-pop boy band BTS, recently, joined South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The septet that comprises Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V has certainly taken K-pop to a global stage with their amazing performances and global fan following. Capitalising on their reach and following, they joined President Moon Jae-in at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at the General Assembly Hall.

On the special news, BTS ARMY is quite excited about the BTS speech at UNGA and has started penning 'so proud of you' messages on Twitter. Take a look.  

BTS at UNGA trends on Twitter

BTS ARMY is evidently excited about the speech and special BTS performance at UNGA. They have taken over the micro-blogging site and started trending BTS at UNGA. A fan tweeted, "Also the fact that they added the UN assembly hall to their list of performance venues. BTS you’re so cool." Another one added, "Look at them cruising around the UN Assembly Hall like it's their own concert set! This is so surreal... @BTS_twt." 

READ | BTS star Jungkook gifts Seoul apartment to his elder brother

A netizen chipped in, "You were incredible @BTS_twt! We are sooo proud of you all & we love you so much." Another one added, "When world leaders are whipping out their phones to take pics of you, that's when you know you are more than just famous or influential lol."

For BTS ARMY, United Nations' official Twitter handle live streamed UNGA BTS speech and performance. 

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

READ | 'Where is BTS' trends ahead of their speech at UN Sustainable Development Goals
READ | BTS to speak at UN General Assembly's SDG Moment, here's how you can watch the speech live
READ | BTS at UNGA: All about the band's ‘Permission to Dance’ performance at the event
READ | BTS at UNGA: RM, Jimin, Jungkook & more speak at the SDG Moment, know all the highlights

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS at UNGA, BTS ARMY, UNGA BTS speech
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND