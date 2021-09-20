BTS At UNGA: Fan Army Goes Berserk On Social Media After Band's Speech & Performance

K-pop boy band BTS, recently, joined South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The septet that comprises Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V has certainly taken K-pop to a global stage with their amazing performances and global fan following. Capitalising on their reach and following, they joined President Moon Jae-in at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at the General Assembly Hall.

On the special news, BTS ARMY is quite excited about the BTS speech at UNGA and has started penning 'so proud of you' messages on Twitter. Take a look.

BTS at UNGA trends on Twitter

BTS ARMY is evidently excited about the speech and special BTS performance at UNGA. They have taken over the micro-blogging site and started trending BTS at UNGA. A fan tweeted, "Also the fact that they added the UN assembly hall to their list of performance venues. BTS you’re so cool." Another one added, "Look at them cruising around the UN Assembly Hall like it's their own concert set! This is so surreal... @BTS_twt."

Look at them cruising around the UN Assembly Hall like it's their own concert set 😭! This is so surreal...@BTS_twt — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) September 20, 2021

Also the fact that they added the UN assembly hall to their list of performance venues. BTS you’re so cool — fatima (@fatimafarha_) September 20, 2021

A netizen chipped in, "You were incredible @BTS_twt! We are sooo proud of you all & we love you so much." Another one added, "When world leaders are whipping out their phones to take pics of you, that's when you know you are more than just famous or influential lol."

You were incredible @BTS_twt 🔥🔥🔥! We are sooo proud of you all & we love you so much 😭💜💜💜💜💜💜!!#UNGA #BTSUNGA — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) September 20, 2021

When world leaders are whipping out their phones to take pics of you, that's when you know you are more than just famous or influential lol 😅😆...#BTSatUNGA #UNGA @BTS_twt — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) September 20, 2021

Can’t wait to spam everyone I know with BTS’ UN speech because I am just so proud and I can’t help but be obnoxiously loud about it — fatima (@fatimafarha_) September 20, 2021

For BTS ARMY, United Nations' official Twitter handle live streamed UNGA BTS speech and performance.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit