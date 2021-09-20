BTS At UNGA: RM, Jimin, Jungkook & More Speak At The SDG Moment, Know All The Highlights

The frontrunners of the international K Pop boom, BTS, took to the global stage to perform at the 76th UNGA event on September 20. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook along with their leader RM accompanied South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly as they were appointed special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. The band addressed as well as delivered a performance at the online Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021.

The annual meeting was attended by the leaders from 193 member and observer nations and live-streamed for the interested viewers on the official Twitter handle of the United Nations. The band also delivered a speech to address the youth and their resolution to stay connected despite the prevailing challenges put forth by the pandemic. Their speech strongly resonated with the netizens who spammed support to the band throughout the live stream.

BTS at UNGA

South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed BTS on the podium where the leader of the band, RM (Kim Namjoon) addressed the esteemed members of the United Nations General Assembly. Sporting formal suits for the occasion, the members prepared to share the stories of the future generations. The band touched on topics of nature conservation, the youth's struggles to remain hopeful despite the challenges of the pandemic and vaccinations during their speech. Before attending the assembly, the band asked teens and youths across the globe about their past two years and shared their answers.

BTS 'Saddened to hear that entrance and graduation ceremonies'

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook said, ''Missing out of them must have been upsetting. We were heartbroken when our long-planned concert tours were cancelled. And for a while we yearned for the moments we wanted to make complete'' Jimin continued, ''Suga mentioned the precious things that were taken for granted and lots of people answered our questions by sharing pictures of their precious moments. Many people showed how they shared the moments with nature. During these two years, we found dear the time we experienced and cared for nature.''

'Future is unexplored territory'

RM addressed the youth by saying, ''The future is unexplored territory and that's where we more than anyone will spend our time so these young people searching for the answers to the question of how we must live that future. So I hope we don't just consider the future as grim and dark. We have people who are concerned for the world and searching for the answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I thought we shouldn't talk like the endings already been written.''

He continued, ''I've heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as COVID's lost generation. That they have lost their way and the time when they need the most diverse opportunities and must try new things. But I think it's a stretch to say they are lost.''

The oldest member of the band, Jin stated, ''I think that's why instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the welcome generation. Because instead of fearing change, this generation says welcome.''

BTS on being vaccinated

J Hope reveals they are vaccinated by saying, ''I take this opportunity to say that all seven of us are vaccinated.'' V continued, ''The day when we meet again face to face is not far away. Until then, I hope we can fill each of our days with positive energy.''

Image: Twitter/@charts_k