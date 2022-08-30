BTS Bags 'Group Of The Year' Award At MTV VMAs 2022; Thanks ARMY In Heartfelt Note

BTS has managed to create history at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (VMAs) by bagging the Best Group award for the fourth consecutive year. The boy band left behind major contenders like Blackpink, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic to take home the trophy.

While the septet, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, wasn't present to collect the award, they thanked their fans in a heartfelt post on social media. BTS was also nominated for 'Best K-Pop,' 'Best Visual Effects,' 'Best Choreography,' and 'Best Metaverse Performance.' Jungkook also had a separate nomination for his Left and Right alongside Charlie Puth.

BTS bags 'Group of the Year' Award at MTV VMAs 2022

Taking to their Twitter handle shortly after the awards were announced, the boy band wrote, "This can’t be done without your love and support #VMAs Group of the Year Winner:@BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY."

This can’t be done without your love and support😭 #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY💜 pic.twitter.com/nIXK22zeJx — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 29, 2022

Over the last year, BTS has been actively promoting their hit singles Butter’ and Permission to Dance as well as their Proof album, which was released in June this year. Their much-loved 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour, also concluded in April 2022.

Another band that grabbed major attention at the MTV VMAs 2022 was BLACKPINK. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa thrilled audiences as they performed their pre-release single Pink Venom. The group also created history by becoming the first female K-pop artist to perform at the awards show. They took home the 'Best Metaverse Performance ' award for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love.

Also, the celebrities/artists/guests that were in front of us went standing ovation during #BLACKPINK was performing. I mean.. I wasn't surprised!!! It was a performance of a lifetime. I can't wait for their tour!!!#LISA #PINKVENOM #BLACKPINKInYourVMAs ©️ when you repost pic.twitter.com/Mcvy8YDJTh — ツ (@unknwnstatus) August 29, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL)