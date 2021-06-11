BTS Band Members Reveal Their Favorite Lines And Costumes From 'Butter'

BTS' Butter was released on May 21, 2021, amidst much fanfare, and recently, Billboard announced that BTS' new English track has topped their Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It is the Korean boy band's second English track after the chartbuster Dynamite, which went on to be nominated at the Grammys as well. The boy band recently appeared for a Q and A session, where they were asked about several things related to their latest song, including their favorite outfits and lines from the track.

BTS members talk about their favorite lines from Butter

In a Butter Q&A Interview on Facebook with Jose Ochoa TV, the Korean boy band members spoke at length about their track and also shared their favorites from their second English-language song. The singers started their interview by stating that Butter is a track for the summer and when someone listens to it, one can't help but move along with the beats. They also added in chorus how the track will melt into everybody's hearts this summer.

RM and Jin had the same answer to the question about their favorite lines from the song, which was 'Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover'. Jin also added how it was such a well-written line that just really rolls off the tongue. Suga was asked about his favorite outfit from the music video and he stated that he loved the tracksuits, especially because he wears formal suits generally so it was good to be in something comfortable. Jung Kook had a different answer to the same query and answered that the outfits they had on while they enacted the word 'ARMY' was his favorite costume from the music video. Meanwhile, J-Hope talked about the scene he liked the most from Butter and it was the elevator shot, which he felt showcased every member's charm separately.

BTS' Butter has been breaking records on YouTube, Spotify as well as Guinness World Records. On Spotify, the song garnered over 11 million global streams in just one day, which also made it the most-streamed Spotify track in its first 24 hours. The track also beat Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's track I Don't Care by 64,946 streams.

Image - BTS' Instagram Account

