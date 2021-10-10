Last Updated:

BTS’ ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ Crosses 800 Million Views On Its 5th Anniversary

BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world and another proof of it is their seventh music video Blood Sweat & Tears crossing over 800 million views.

BTS' ARMY has another reason to celebrate the band along with a new hashtag to trend on Twitter as the band's music video Blood Sweat & Tears surpassed 800 million views on Youtube. This would mark their seventh music video to achieve this milestone. As BTS is no stranger to setting new records, the achievement is all the more special for the fandom as it happened on the 5th anniversary of Blood Sweat & Tears.

BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears crosses 800 M on Youtube

Released on October 10, 2016, BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears was the lead single of the band's second studio album, Wings released in the same year. The song was inspired by the pain felt after being in an addictive love affair and included a combination of music styles like moombahton, trap, and tropical house. The song was received positively by the critics with the music video being appreciated for its choreography and production.

ARMY trends #BTS800M

The South Korean band is not only known for their unique music but also for their extensively growing fandom fondly called ARMY. To mark the occasion of the music video's fifth anniversary and wish the band on the achievement, ARMY worked hard to pour in tweets and get the hashtag #BTS800M trending on the microblogging site. Many shared snippets from the song while many hoped to be celebrating the MV reaching one billion soon.

One fan wrote, ''Blood sweat and tears will forever be the KING OF BTS SONGS .I will never get over this song.....'' while another wrote, ''blood sweat and tears was my first introduction to bts, i was in awe when i watched the mv. easily one of my favorite mvs and songs by them. bts is a masterpiece. #5YearsWithBST''. One fan wished for the band to perform the song once more by writing, ''Can't wait for the day BTS performs blood sweat and tears again, the performance and the song will always remain legendary''

More on BTS

The South Korean boyband consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world in over seven years. Following the local success, they successfully dabbled into the international market by collaborating with various notable singers. Their recent single My Universe with rock band Coldplay reached number one on Billboard Hot 100 list.

