BTS Break Their Own Record By Bagging 7 Nominations For Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominees have been announced, with South Korean boy band BTS making a breakthrough with 7 nods. Last year, BTS bagged 4 nominations, the most they’d ever received for a Billboard Music Awards show, and eventually won under all nominated categories.

This year's nominations come as a new record for BTS, making the band the most nominated one among all groups and duos. This is also the fourth consecutive year the Bangtan Boys have been nominated for the Top Duo/Group award, which they've won in 2019 as well as 2021.

BTS breaks their own record by bagging 7 nods for Billboard Music Awards 2022

Apart from the Top Duo/Group category, BTS has clinched nominations in Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song categories ( for the tracks Butter and Permission to Dance), both of which they've also won in 2021.

The new categories under which they've been nominated include Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.) and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) for Butter. They've also been nominated for the best Top Rock Song award for My Universe, their collaboration with Coldplay.

Meanwhile, the top contender for the upcoming awards is The Weeknd, who has received nods under 17 categories, while Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods. Following their lead are Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo, with 13 nominations each, while Drake has 11 nominations.

The Billboard Music Awards are set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. This year's winners will be chosen based on the tracking period from March 26, 2021, through March 17, 2022, which corresponds to Billboard chart dates of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022. This year's host hasn't been announced yet. The BBMA's last year were hosted by Nick Jonas.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL)