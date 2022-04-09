BTS' Jin To Have 'limited Involvement' In Las Vegas Concerts Post His Index Finger Surgery

After leaving the audience awestruck with their performance at the Grammys 2022, the South Korean boy band BTS is now all set for their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts. The concerts are scheduled on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 (PT). While fans are excited about the four-show concert, it will be different from other BTS shows as its member Jin's involvement in the shows will be limited.

As per a recent report by Soompi, BTS' management company Bighit Entertainment recently released a statement to announce Jin's limited involvement in the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert. The management company revealed despite Jin's strong wish to perform in the concerts, they have considered his doctor's advice to minimise his movements during the concert.

The statement read, "While the artist himself strongly wished to fully participate, our agency has decided to follow the physician's advice and minimize his movements during the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts on all the above mentioned dates. As a result, Jin's choreography and stage performances will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for the understanding and support from all our fans."

Why Jin will not perform in Las Vegas?

Back on March 19, BTS' Jin injured his left index finger. The tendons in his finger were partially damaged, which is why he had to undergo surgery to repair the extension in the finger. As per the company's statement, the doctor had suggested the BTS member refrain from vigorous movement. The statement read, "The doctor suggested that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any excessive moments or impact on his finger while he is still recovering from the injury may force him to undergo another surgery." "We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health," it added.

Even at Grammys 2022, Jin did not dance to their nominated single Butter. The member was a part of the group's performance by being on the piano.

Image: Instagram/@jin