BTS' ‘Butter’ Dominates Hot Trending Songs Chart For 3rd Week, Taylor Swift Debuts 2 Songs

South Korean boyband BTS’ Butter continued to top Billboard‘s weekly 'Hot Trending Songs Chart' for a third consecutive week. The track had also ranked Number one on Billboard's Hot 100 for 10 weeks in the month of June. BTS continues to dominate the weekly iteration of Hot Trending Songs for four consecutive weeks of the chart's existence. Their Permission to Dance had led to the inaugural ranking last month.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs Chart tracks global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or the past seven days. The chart tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covers Friday to Thursday each week which are posted by the outlet on their site.

Released on HYBE/BigHit Music/Columbia, BTS' Butter continues to reign with over 7.2 Twitter mentions (up 2%) in the tracking week that began from November 5 till November 11. According to Billboard, the continued conversation surrounding BTS' second English track may be attributed in large part to its nomination for the favourite pop song at American Music Awards as well. The award show will be aired this Sunday.

Other than BTS, NCT 127’s Favorite track garnered over 2.5 million mentions on the micro-blogging site, majorly due to its repackaged version of its album Sticker: The 3rd Album. The album returns to number one ranking on World Albums. BTS' Jin had debuted at number six on the chart with his solo track, Yours. The track is featured in episode six in the ongoing mystery, thriller K-drama, Jirisan.

Moreover, Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) which was released on November 12 has also made its way to the chart. Swifties (Taylor's fans) have pushed the two tracks- Red, and 10-minute track helmed by All Too Well ranks at number 14, and 16 respectively. MJ's Get Set You starring Kim Tae-Yeo has secured number 18 on Hot Trending Songs. The track marks the first solo venture for ASTRO member MJ. Tae-Yeon is a member of Girls' Generation.

