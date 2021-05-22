BTS' Butter Smashes Dynamite's 24 Hours View Count Record Of 101.1M Views On YouTube

BTS’ Butter has set a new milestone within 24 hours of its debut. The second English track by the K-pop group has now surpassed Dynamite’s 24 hours view count record on YouTube. On May 21, BTS’ Butter already smashed two other records that were previously held of the group summer hit single, Dynamite. Find out how many views did BTS’ Butter record within 24 hours of its debut below.

BTS’ Butter smashes Dynamite 24 hours view count record

BTS topped the Billboard music charts for the first time with their hit single, Dynamite. The single helped them become the first K-pop stars to achieve the feat. Moreover, Dynamite also led BTS to bag their first Grammy nomination. BTS’ second single Butter was released on May 21 and their fandom a.k.a. ARMY was ready to give a warm welcome to the group’s comeback.

According to Forbes’ report, BTS’ Butter has surpassed its 24 hours view count record. As of midnight, EST, Butter recorded approximately 112.85 million views within 24 hours of its debut on YouTube. Before BTS’ Butter, BTS’ Dynamite received 101.1 million views on its first day. YouTube is yet to officially release the view count and might update it soon.

Moreover, this view count might reduce if the number of low-quality streams is removed. Low quality streams constitute of video being streamed on loop on mute or if it is being streamed while multiple windows and tabs are opened. But even if Butter does not surpass the previous record, BTS still holds the biggest 24-hour view count on YouTube.

Apart from surpassing Dynamite’s 24-hour view count record, BTS’ Butter also created two new records yesterday. On its premiere, Butter had 3.9 million concurrent views on YouTube. Whereas Dynamite recorded 3 million views last year. Hence Butter now holds the record for highest viewership record for any music video debut. BTS’ latest single also became the fastest music video to hit the 20 million views benchmark record. Butter achieved this feat in 54 minutes. Dynamite achieved this feat in one hour and 14 minutes last year. Watch BTS’ Butter music video below.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BTS' BUTTER MUSIC VIDEO

