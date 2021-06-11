BTS' Butter Songwriter Jenna Andrews Praises RM For His Music Production

BTS’ Butter music video has created a major impact on fans and amassed a massive viewership on Youtube ever since its release. Singer and songwriter Jenna Andrews, who is responsible for penning the song, has recently opened up about its success in an interview with Genius. She specifically acknowledged the work done by BTS’ RM while producing the tunes in this song. Jenna heaped praises on his work in her response, while praising his pivotal role in the creation of the song and how he hasn’t been credited enough.

Jenna Andrews praises BTS’ RM for his music production

Jenna has been widely praised for her contribution as a songwriter to Butter. However, she believes that RM has played a key role in its creation and added that he has a “world-class talent” in music production. She expressed her delight in having the opportunity to work with him on this song and according to her, he hasn’t received enough acknowledgement for the work that he has done in the past. The songwriter further believes that he has been instrumental in the success that the band has achieved to date.

Jenna observed that the group did not stop their work on the rap parts of the song until it was completed to perfection. She lastly added that RM has also displayed the utmost level of professionalism during the course of their collaboration. Quite recently, RM had debuted at number nine in Billboard's Hot 100 Producers chart and has established himself as one of the prominent members of the septet over the years. However, he is yet to respond to the compliments that he has received from Andrews.

The music video of Butter has crossed over 45 million views on YouTube in less than three weeks after its release. BTS had begun its journey way back in 2013 and have gained worldwide popularity in the last few years. The group has released several hit songs and albums in the past, including Dark & Wild, Map of the Soul: 7, Love Yourself: Tear and had released their latest album Be last year.

IMAGE: JENNA ANDREWS & BTS INSTAGRAM

