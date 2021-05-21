BTS' Butter Vs Dynamite: Which One Of The BTS English Tracks Performed Better On Day One?

BTS now has added a new English song to their discography. This song is none other than their highly anticipated single, Butter. Butter is BTS’ second English track after their 2020 track, Dynamite. Dynamite broke several records and bagged a Grammy nomination. So how did BTS' Butter perform as compared to Dynamite on its first day? Here’s a closer look at the Butter vs Dynamite comparison and their performances within few hours of their premiere.

BTS’ Butter vs Dynamite: Which one of BTS’ English songs performed better?

BTS is a global phenomenon and their performance on several music charts across the globe is proof of the same. After debuting in 2013, BTS’ journey in the industry was not easy. From dark and gothic looks to pastel perfection, the Bangtan Boys have come a long way. Since 2018, BTS’ popularity across the globe has multiplied ten folds. No wonder, their success being compared to that of Beatles and One Direction.

Their global success led to BTS debuting their first full English track Dynamite in 2020. The song became an instant hit and experienced unprecedented success. Moreover, BTS were the first K-pop artist to see such success on the American charts. Now a year later, BTS has released their second English single titled, Butter. So how did BTS’ Butter perform as compared to its predecessor Dynamite?

BTS’ publicity Twitter handle revealed Butter broke the YouTube record for the biggest music video premiere. During its debut, BTS’ Butter recorded 3.9 million concurrent viewers. This record was previously held by BTS’ Dynamite. Dynamite recorded 3 million concurrent viewers during its premiere. Moreover, Butter is now the fastest music video to hit the 20 Million views mark on YouTube (54 minutes). This record was also previously held by Dynamite. Since the 2020 released track hit the 20M mark in one hours and 14 minutes.

.@BTS_twt's 'Butter' breaks YouTube record for biggest MV Premiere (3.9M viewers). — 방탄소년단 Publicity™⁷🧈 (@BTSPublicity) May 21, 2021

.@BTS_twt 'Butter' becomes the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 20M views on YouTube (in just 54 minutes), breaking 'Dynamite' record of 1 hour & 14 minutes — BTS⁷ YouTube 🧈 ᴮᵁᵀᵀᴱᴿ out now (@btsyoutubedata) May 21, 2021

The success of Dynamite cemented BTS’ position in the North American music industry. Hence, it is safe to say Dynamite paved the way for Butter’s success. Moreover, British boyband Queen’s influence on BTS’ latest track was visible in its teaser. The Butter teaser created headlines across the globe for its similarity to Queen’s track, Another One Bites The Dust. So even though Butter performed better on day one, it would have been difficult to achieve this feat without Dynamite’s explosive performance on the charts.

IMAGE: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

