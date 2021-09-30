BTS, Coldplay Unveil MV For 'My Universe'; Fans Say 'music Has No Language'

BTS and Coldplay finally unveiled the music video of their much-anticipated collaboration My Universe. Dave Meyers, who had earlier also directed Coldplay's Higher Power music video, helmed the new visuals of this celestial MV. The MV of My Universe follows the global superstar groups traversing the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is condemned. But that doesn't stop BTS, Coldplay and a group of aliens called 'Supernova 7' from combining forces in the form of a hologram.

Since the music video has been released, fans of both the bands, BTS and Coldplay, trended the hashtag #MyUniverse on various social media platforms. Fans appreciated how the music video brought together people from different parts of the world and ceased the language barrier with the help of music. While several fans pointed out that the music video gave the MCU's Guardian Of The Galaxy's vibe. Take a look at what netizens had to say about My Universe music video.

Fans react to Coldplay, BTS' 'My Universe' MV

One user tweeted, "In #MyUniverse mv they had shown us how different people from different planets who never known each other, still come together to enjoy the music Once again they show us that music doesn't have any language and MUSIC ALWAYS UNITES PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT WORLD."

While another user wrote, "The concept for My Universe MV is AMAZING. Really speaks to how music can bring people from different parts of the ~universe~ together and how music transcends any kind of barrier. BTS & Coldplay defying the rules trying to silence them from doing what they love. Beautiful."

Prior to the release of the MV, BANGTANTV took to YouTube and shared a special documentary that featured the process behind the creation of the track. In the documentary, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin was interviewed as he arrived in Seoul for the recording and production process of the song. Talking about the project, Martin said, "I heard from BTS that they wanted to work on a song together." He mentioned that his friend once used the phrase, 'My Universe' and he thought it was a 'cool' title. He said, "I thought it was a cool title, so I wrote it down and took it to my friend and said, 'Okay, let's do this demo for BTS'."

