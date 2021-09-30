'My Universe': BTS, Coldplay Channel Celestial Powers In Official Music Video: Watch

After treating fans with the much-awaited lyrical version of their first song together, My Universe. BTS and Coldplay finally released the music video on September 30. The lyrical version of the song dropped online last week. The new collaboration has been co-written by BTS and Coldplay. The song has been bankrolled by iconic pop producer Max Martin, who also came up with the acoustic version of the song. The music video showed a couple of behind the scenes moments of BTS playing a celestial tune before the lyrics appear on the screen,

"Once upon a time, many years from now... Music is forbidden across the spheres. On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban. DJ Kafrique on the ralien radio ship, unites them via Holoband. All the while they are hunted by the silencers," the text in the video reads before the song unfolds. The bands in question are BTS, Coldplay, and Supernova7.

BTS, Coldplay release the music video of their collaboration My Universe

The video of the song will take the viewers on a reminiscent spree that will remind them of the sci-fi films such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. My Universe features lyrics in English and Korean languages. Earlier, BANGTANTV took to YouTube and shared a special documentary that showcased the process behind the creation of the mesmerising track, My Universe.

In the documentary, Chris Martin was interviewed as he arrived in Seoul for the recording and production process of the song. The documentary portrays the coordination and chemistry the two fan-favourite groups, BTS and Coldplay share. As the interview began, Chris Martin spoke about how the collaboration between Coldplay and BTS came into being. He said, "I heard from BTS that they wanted to work on a song together." He also mentioned that his friend once used the phrase, 'My Universe' and he thought it was a 'cool' title. He said, "I thought it was a cool title, so I wrote it down and took it to my friend and said, 'Okay, let's do this demo for BTS'."

Previously, BTS and Coldplay recently met in New York. The K-pop group had traveled to the US as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. During the trip, BTS also gifted Coldplay with modernised hanboks.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Coldplay: