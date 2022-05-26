Last Updated:

BTS Collaborates With Benny Blanco; Latter To Produce Remix Of Tracks Chosen By Fans

BTS is joining hands with yet another international artist for their upcoming tenth album titled 'Proof.' The K-pop band is collaborating with Benny Blanco.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
bts

Image: Twitter/@ItsBennyBlanco


Producer Benny Blanco met with the globally renowned K-pop band BTS during the latter's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in April. The 34-year-old American producer has global music chart-topping songs with notable artists like Lonely with Justin Bieber, I Can’t Get Enough with Selena Gomez, Eastside with Halsey and Khalid and many more. 

Adding to his impressive list, the producer is now all set to collaborate with the septet for the latter's highly anticipated anthology album Proof. Following the announcement from Big Hit Entertainment, fans expressed their excitement to witness the track in collaboration of both the artists. 

Benny Blanco collaborates with BTS

BTS took to their official social media handle to announce the exciting collaboration with Blanco. They wrote, ''Are you ready?! #BTS X @ItsBennyBlanco are joining forces for a #MyBTSTracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY!'' They revealed that the hitmaker will produce a remix version of the tracks chosen by the fans via the #MyBTSTracks campaign that was started by the agency a few days ago.

READ | BTS' Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook narrate their 'Proof of Inspiration'

During this social media trend, fans chose their favourite BTS tracks which by a majority of votes were Life Goes On, Blood Sweat & Tears and Fake Love. 

Fans were more than thrilled after the announcement as they dropped appreciative messages for the band and Blanco. One fan wrote, ''Yup! I'm super ready for this remix cuz it has masterpiece songs'' while another tweeted, ''Mmm can't imagine how this is gonna sound, exciting and only in just a few days #YetToCome by #BTS will be here! Can't wait.''

READ | 'Dhak Dhak': Dia Mirza shares BTS pic with Fatima Shaikh; 'Shot in 47 degrees'

Another fan also tweeted, ''Sound is mute bcuz they're not going to drop hints of the remixes but Benny Blanco is a legendary producer so the songs will be fire - these r 3 of BTS biggest hits... like how is he going to upgrade them - it's seems impossible fr.''

READ | Naga Chaitanya surprises fans with 'Thank You' BTS clip, announces teaser release date

While a few speculated that this could possibly mean that the K-pop band is planning to release more remix tracks. Additionally, a few believed that the band might announce more surprise collaborations for their upcoming album too. Proof is set to release on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come. 

READ | BTS' J-Hope recalls going to Eminem's concert with Suga & RM; 'When we were young'

Image: Twitter/@ItsBennyBlanco

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: bts, benny blanco, k popbts songs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND