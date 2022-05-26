BTS Collaborates With Benny Blanco; Latter To Produce Remix Of Tracks Chosen By Fans

Producer Benny Blanco met with the globally renowned K-pop band BTS during the latter's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in April. The 34-year-old American producer has global music chart-topping songs with notable artists like Lonely with Justin Bieber, I Can’t Get Enough with Selena Gomez, Eastside with Halsey and Khalid and many more.

Adding to his impressive list, the producer is now all set to collaborate with the septet for the latter's highly anticipated anthology album Proof. Following the announcement from Big Hit Entertainment, fans expressed their excitement to witness the track in collaboration of both the artists.

Benny Blanco collaborates with BTS

BTS took to their official social media handle to announce the exciting collaboration with Blanco. They wrote, ''Are you ready?! #BTS X @ItsBennyBlanco are joining forces for a #MyBTSTracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY!'' They revealed that the hitmaker will produce a remix version of the tracks chosen by the fans via the #MyBTSTracks campaign that was started by the agency a few days ago.

During this social media trend, fans chose their favourite BTS tracks which by a majority of votes were Life Goes On, Blood Sweat & Tears and Fake Love.

ARMY 여러분들이 뽑은 #MyBTSTracks 최종 3곡이 어메이징한 프로듀서 베니 블랑코의 도움으로 스페셜 리믹스로 재탄생 합니다! 많관부🥰



Are you ready?! #BTS X @ItsBennyBlanco are joining forces for a #MyBTSTracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY!💜 pic.twitter.com/LlTdgQtDi0 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 26, 2022

Fans were more than thrilled after the announcement as they dropped appreciative messages for the band and Blanco. One fan wrote, ''Yup! I'm super ready for this remix cuz it has masterpiece songs'' while another tweeted, ''Mmm can't imagine how this is gonna sound, exciting and only in just a few days #YetToCome by #BTS will be here! Can't wait.''

Another fan also tweeted, ''Sound is mute bcuz they're not going to drop hints of the remixes but Benny Blanco is a legendary producer so the songs will be fire - these r 3 of BTS biggest hits... like how is he going to upgrade them - it's seems impossible fr.''

Fake love, life goes on, and Blood Sweat & Tears remix ....by Benny Blanco going to be like this..😭#MyBTSTracks special remix pic.twitter.com/AGLQn1T3BE — Zakia⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💿YET TO COME💜 (@V_babyzakia) May 26, 2022

While a few speculated that this could possibly mean that the K-pop band is planning to release more remix tracks. Additionally, a few believed that the band might announce more surprise collaborations for their upcoming album too. Proof is set to release on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come.

FOCUS ON BTS

So exciting on top of CB coming up on 6.10.22 We get these special remixes too from #MyBTSTracks by #BTS X @ItsBennyBlanco ARMY how are we so lucky💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ilIT5zPPvG — SoulfuliciousV (@SoulfuliciousV) May 26, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ItsBennyBlanco