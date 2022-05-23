Ahead of their 10th album titled Proof, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook revealed the profound reason behind choosing their solo tracks to be included in the album. The upcoming anthology album will trace back the journey of the K-pop band by featuring their songs over the years. The album will highlight the band's success and hardships along with their strong bond with each other.

Set to release on June 10, the fans are already in a frenzy as they wait for BTS' comeback with a new album. With only a few days left for the album release, check out every members' candid reason for choosing their tracks for their fans.

Jin's Proof of Inspiration

''I wanted to include “Moon" and “Jamais Vu" so that you could give them another listen. Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like the Earth and the Moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what “moon" is about. Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we’ve assimilated into one. The path I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. You’re my, and BTS’ living Proof. Just like the lyrics in “Jamais Vu". whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music," Jin said.

Suga's Proof of Inspiration

''I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum. I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof,'' Suga said.

J-Hope's Proof of Inspiration

''I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. There can be many different interpretations, but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don’t particularly want to show other people. And I sometimes hid because I didn’t want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as parts of my identity, my ego, because the members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am, just as I am, my ego is my Proof,” J-Hope said.

RM's Proof of Inspiration

''I thought that it would be great if ‘Intro: Persona’ and ‘Stay’ would go in our anthology album, Proof. ‘Intro: Persona’ starts with ‘Who am I?’ so I’ve been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut and even now. I have many different personas: There’s Kim Namjoon as a human being. There’s Kim Namjoon as a family member and friend. And then there’s RM, who makes music. I have all these different me’s so sometimes it comes as a heavy burden, and at times I wonder who the real me is. But in the end, I found that all these personas I’ve been shifting between are all me. And I think the members and our ARMY who ‘Stay’ed by my side no matter which of the me’s I was are my proof,” RM said.

Jimin's Proof of Inspiration

I wanted 'Filter' and 'Friends' to be included on this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY's expectations and show them many different sides. I still have many different colours left to share. I might have come across as being colourless instead of colourful if I'd have accommodated myself to other people's ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my ''Friends''- the members and ARMY- were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is and keep myself centred. You are my Proof,'' Jimin said.

V's Proof of Inspiration

'’I tended to think of Kim Taehyung & artist V as being separate & I thought I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the singularity MV. that was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I'm able to accept both sides of myself but also keep them separate. I've lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that, made me into who I am today,’’ V said.

Jungkook's Proof of Inspiration

''I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That's what I've been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform. I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs,” Jungkook said.

(Image: @bts_bighit/Twitter)