BTS' Compilation Album 'Proof' Shatters Records; Lands At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

K-pop sensation BTS, who has added various feathers to their embellished cap, recently scripted yet another milestone after their latest album Proof shattered all records. The famed band’s new compilation album Proof has granted the K-Pop powerhouse their sixth No. 1 album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart. Despite leaving fans disheartened with the announcement of their hiatus from band performances to pursue their career individually, the popularity of the album is growing tremendously.

Four days before Proof dropped, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers. The news that created a significant impact on the ARMY, left them drooling over the voice of the global superstars after the major feat. The album, released June 10, is a three-disc compilation comprising a large majority of its contents being previously released material. According to Billboard, Proof opened at No. 1 on the album chart with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the United States.

A large part of that unit figure was motivated by CD album sales, which comprised an extra 13 tracks as opposed to the digital download and streaming album. Apart from the old renditions of the band members, Proof also features three all-new tracks, including Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) which entered at No.1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart — extending BTS’ own record for a 17th week atop Billboard’s Global-Excluding-U.S. chart. According to the International media outlet, contrary to BTS, the chart also had One Direction alum Harry Styles‘ whose song As It Was bounced back for a 10th week at No. 1 while Joji’s Glimpse of Us and Bad Bunny’s Efecto make their debut in the tier.

According to BIGTIT MUSIC on June 20, YouTube views of the MV for BTS' new song Yet to Come, which was simultaneously released worldwide on June 10, exceeded 100 million views on the same day. The music video of the song surpassed the maximum number of concurrent views of 2.85 million at the time of its release and recorded 48 million views within 24 hours of its release. It took about ten days to reach 100 million.

As per reports by Soompi, BTS has become the first Korean artist to top the Billboard 200 with six different albums. BTS’s first No 1 album was Love Yourself: Tear in June 2018, followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7 and BE. So far, only 15 non-English language albums have ever topped the Billboard 200 in the history of the chart. Out of those albums, six of them are by BTS.

