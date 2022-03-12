Last Updated:

BTS Concert India 2022 LIVE Stream: How To Watch BTS Concert In India; Ticket Details

Ahead of the highly-awaited BTS Concert to be held in India, the fans have eagerly been awaiting details on how to book tickets to watch it Live. Read on.

A delightful piece of news just arrived the way for the BTS fans residing in India which revealed that the live screening of the BTS Concert will now be available in the country. It was recently revealed vis social media that the Indian fans of the South Korean boy band, BTS can now stream the Permission to Dance concert live. Read further ahead to get all the details.

The BTS band including Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM and J-Hope recently performed at their first offline concert in Seoul post the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a massive hit among the BTS Army as they were eagerly waiting to watch the boy band live.

How to watch BTS concert in India?

The PVR Cinemas recently took to their official Twitter handle and informed the fans that BTS concert permission to Dance on Stage will be screening live in PVR Cinemas. The BTS Army in India can watch the live streaming of the concert on 12 March 2022.

How to book tickets to watch BTS Concert in India?

The live screening of the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage can be enjoyed at your nearest PVR cinemas and one can book the tickets online on the official website of PVR. The price range of the tickets will vary between Rs 1000-2000 while there will only be two show timings available 2:15 pm and 6:15 pm (IST). Click here to get your tickets to watch BTS Concert in India. 

On the other hand, the BTS convert will also be streaming live in Indonesia at 3:45 pm and 7:45 pm (ICT), Japan at 6:00 pm (JST), the Philippines at 4:45 pm and 8:45 pm (PST), Singapore at 4:45 pm and 8:45 pm (SST) and more.

