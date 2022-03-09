BTS' Suga's Birthday: See How Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook & V Wished The Rapper

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@btsfanbaseina
Member of the globally renowned band, BTS' Suga celebrated his 29th birthday today i.e on March 9, 2022. Known for his aloof and brooding persona, the talented rapper is one of the most adored members of the septet as fans love his caring attitude despite the tough exterior. Apart from letting his rugged yet powerful rapping skills to the band, the young singer contributes by writing and composing many of the hit tracks for BTS.
As members' birthdays are known to be a grand affair among fans, called ARMY, as they go above and beyond to make their day special. Suga's, real name Min Yoon Gi, birthday was no exception as fans across the world celebrated his birthday by setting up birthday special setups. However, the rest of the BTS members namely RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also left no stone unturned as they wished him via social media.
On the occasion of Suga day, a member took BTS' official Twitter handle to share a goody picture of Suga with the caption, ''Happy birthday wooper-nim,'' to point out how the rapper looks similar to the Pokemon character called woopa. Although it is not clear which BTS member posted the birthday wish, many fans believe that it was leader RM citing his love for Pokemon. Next, J-Hope wished his elder bandmate by sharing a series of unseen pictures.
우파 님 생일축하드립니다.#윤기생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/Wqc4LIjVX1— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2022
생축 우리 달콤 달콤 슈가형 😼😽😚🎂#HappyBirthdaySUGA #윤기_내_별이자_나의_우주니까 #HAPPYSUGADAY#AGUSTD pic.twitter.com/yNw2KxhvVX— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2022
He shared the pictures with the caption, ''Hap birth our sweet sweet suga hyung. #HappyBirthdaySUGA #Yoongi_My_Star_AndMy_Universe #AGUSTD''. He posted another video with the caption, ''He 'UGH'ed.. #AGUSTD #YoongiDay #YoongiAHappyShinyBirthday#SUGAHappyBday #HopeFilm'' referencing Suga's popular solo trach Ugh! Keeping it simple, the oldest member of the band, Jin, posted a selfie with Suga with the caption, ''Yoongi Happy Birthday Bro''.
그는 '욱'했다.. 🥲🥲🥲#AGUSTD #YoongiDay #윤기의윤기나는생일축하해 #슈가형생일ᄎᄏ— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2022
#홉필름 pic.twitter.com/2PuYfqb40T
윤기 해피벌스데이 브로 pic.twitter.com/ZfHKj5enzR— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 9, 2022
Suga's pet pooch Holly also made a surprise appearance on the feed with the caption, ''holly who digs into my embrace/arms when im lying down is so cute... #SUGA_BDAY.'' While member V is yet to post his wish for Suga, Jimin wished the birthday boy by sharing a selfie with him and Jungkook with the caption, ''Happy birthday to our Suga hyung. let's be healthy.'' Meanwhile, Jungkook took to his individual Instagram to share a picture of Suga to wish him.
누워있으면 품안에 파고 드는 홀리 너무 귀엽당... #SUGA_BDAY pic.twitter.com/JpDkyKwaOO— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 9, 2022
우리 슈가형 생일 많이 축하해요😊— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 9, 2022
건강하자잉#JIMIN#꾹#슈가생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/bBvjP3a181
Jungkook Instagram Story 220309 pic.twitter.com/FgQerTU7AR— ⁷ (slow) (@btschaneIs) March 9, 2022
