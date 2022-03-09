Last Updated:

BTS' Suga's Birthday: See How Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook & V Wished The Rapper

Member of the rapping line of the popular South Korean boyband BTS' Suga is celebrating his 29th birthday today i.e on March 9, 2022. Read more.

Member of the globally renowned band, BTS' Suga celebrated his 29th birthday today i.e on March 9, 2022. Known for his aloof and brooding persona, the talented rapper is one of the most adored members of the septet as fans love his caring attitude despite the tough exterior. Apart from letting his rugged yet powerful rapping skills to the band, the young singer contributes by writing and composing many of the hit tracks for BTS.

As members' birthdays are known to be a grand affair among fans, called ARMY, as they go above and beyond to make their day special. Suga's, real name Min Yoon Gi, birthday was no exception as fans across the world celebrated his birthday by setting up birthday special setups. However, the rest of the BTS members namely RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also left no stone unturned as they wished him via social media. 

Suga's birthday: BTS members wish the rapper

On the occasion of Suga day, a member took BTS' official Twitter handle to share a goody picture of Suga with the caption, ''Happy birthday wooper-nim,'' to point out how the rapper looks similar to the Pokemon character called woopa. Although it is not clear which BTS member posted the birthday wish, many fans believe that it was leader RM citing his love for Pokemon. Next, J-Hope wished his elder bandmate by sharing a series of unseen pictures. 

He shared the pictures with the caption, ''Hap birth our sweet sweet suga hyung. #HappyBirthdaySUGA  #Yoongi_My_Star_AndMy_Universe #AGUSTD''. He posted another video with the caption, ''He 'UGH'ed.. #AGUSTD #YoongiDay #YoongiAHappyShinyBirthday#SUGAHappyBday #HopeFilm'' referencing Suga's popular solo trach Ugh! Keeping it simple, the oldest member of the band, Jin, posted a selfie with Suga with the caption, ''Yoongi Happy Birthday Bro''.

Suga's pet pooch Holly also made a surprise appearance on the feed with the caption, ''holly who digs into my embrace/arms when im lying down is so cute... #SUGA_BDAY.'' While member V is yet to post his wish for Suga, Jimin wished the birthday boy by sharing a selfie with him and Jungkook with the caption, ''Happy birthday to our Suga hyung. let's be healthy.'' Meanwhile, Jungkook took to his individual Instagram to share a picture of Suga to wish him. 

