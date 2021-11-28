BTS' Concert Live Stream: How To Watch BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert Live

BTS’ much-awaited ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ LA 2021 concert will begin in a couple of hours and fans from all around the world are eagerly looking forward to enjoying the K-pop band's LA concert.

BTS concert has been slated to be held on four consecutive days in Los Angeles and the details about the schedule and concert dates are mentioned below.

How to live stream BTS concert?

While the fans are wondering how to watch the BTS concert live stream, it will be disappointing for them to learn that this year, the K-pop band will be meeting the Army in an offline concert for the first time in two years. However, on the fourth day of the four-day schedule, ARMY can live stream concert. The link to the same is: https://venewlive.com/concerts/bts-ptd-onstage-la/#/

Concert dates

November 27th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 28th, 12.30 PM KST (Offline concert)

November 28th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 29th, 12.30 PM KST (offline concert)

December 1st, 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET/ December 2nd, 12.30 PM KST

December 2nd, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ December 3rd, 12.30 PM KST (streamed online and offline)

BTS Concert live stream time

The concert will begin at 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 ET 99 AM IST for Indian fans) while the Soundcheck gates were opened at 4 PM. PST/ 7 PM ET.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Offline Concert

BTS is the first K-Pop band to receive a Grammy nomination. The band play a crucial role in bringing K-Pop to the world. Despite singing their songs in Korean, their fans love their tracks and have made them one of the biggest bands in the world. As after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Permission To Dance LA Concert is one of the most awaited live performances of the band, the ARMY has already begun sharing visuals from the So-Fi stadium. The stadium has gone purple with the band's performances. Here are some snaps and clips from the So-Fi stadium.

Image: AP