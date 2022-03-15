BTS To Perform At 64th Grammy Awards, Becomes 1st K-pop Band To Perform For 2 Years In Row

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS seems to be growing bigger in terms of achievements and titles. After two successful Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles as well as Seoul, the band is now gearing up to perform for the upcoming 64th edition of the Recording Academy award ceremony. While this is a huge feat for the band, it will not be their first time gracing the global stage as they had left the world impressed with their energetic performance at the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony last year.

The forthcoming hotly-buzzed performance will mark the band's second time returning to the grand stage for the second consecutive year making them the first and only K-pop band to do so. The announcement got the entire fandom, called ARMY, screaming in excitement on social media.

BTS to perform at 64th Grammy awards 2022

Taking to their official Twitter handle, BTS announced that they would be returning for the second time in a row to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. Additionally, BTS is also nominated for the Grammy awards in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their top-charting track Butter. Adding another feather to their flamboyant hat, the septet will be the first Korean artist to be nominated as well as deliver a solo performance at the prestigious ceremony.

Pic Credit: Courtesy of Recording Academy and BIGHIT MUSIC

Apart from BTS, the lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards performer include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3 and will be streamed by the CBS Television Network. Fans can also watch the ceremony online will be able to stream on-demand on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, after delivering their Live performance for the Grammy awards, BTS will prepare for their next Permission To Dance On Stage show in Las Vegas held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas dating 8, 9, 15 and 16 April 2022.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit