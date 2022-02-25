IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021: BTS Makes History By Winning For 2 Consecutive Years

The popular South Korean boyband, BTS is known for their tendency to create a new benchmark in the world of music as they make or break records with each release. In a similar event, the band made history by taking home the Artist of the Year award at the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021. They managed to beat notable singers with the likes of Taylor Swift, Adele and more to bag the award.

After the winners were announced, eager fans took to social media to flood congratulatory wishes to the band. On the other hand, BTS sent a pre-recorded message to thank the fans, called ARMY, for their constant support and admiration towards their music.

BTS wins IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award

Taking to their official Twitter handle, IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021 announced BTS as the Artist of the Year. By winning the 2021 edition of the IFPI ceremony, the band has become the first act in history to bag the award in two years in a year. This year, they beat Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Adele to bag the first position. The official Twitter handle read, ''This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award!''

Picking up the award, BTS sent a special video message to fans across the world who helped them create history. The leader of the band, RM said in the video, ''We are truly honoured to receive the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. This is the first time ever any artist have received 'Artist of the year' 2 years in a row so we feel blessed to receive this significant honour. Thank you everyone and especially our ARMY.

This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/s8EiFvcy8P — IFPI (@IFPI_org) February 24, 2022

J-Hope chimed in, ''The year 2021 was another grateful year for all of us. It is all your love and support that made it more meaningful,'' while Jin said, ''we want to thank IFPI and our fans again. We will keep doing our best to bring good music.'' The youngest member of the band, Jungkook hinted at exciting things from the band in year 2022 as he said, ''Also look for more into the year 2022 with BTS. See you soon.''

Image: Twitter/@ceenoceda