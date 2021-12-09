BTS' 'Dynamite' Enters YouTube's Billion Views Club With Songs Of Ariana, Shawn Mendes

Quick links:
Image: AP/Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
While the fans aren't even over the BTS Permission to Dance concert in LA as well as the news of their upcoming concert in Seoul, another thrilling news is here to make BTS ARMY rejoice as the boy band's song, Dynamite entered YouTube's Billion views club. Yes, you read that right!
BTS, also known as the Bangton Boys, is a prominent South Korean boy band consisting of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
BTS team recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared the thrilling news with all their fans revealing that the BTS song, Dynamite entered the Billion views club on YouTube. They also thanked the BTS Army for making this possible. The moment this news surfaced on the internet, BTS Army began expressing their delight at hearing the news. Apart from Dynamite, other BTS songs to reach the Billion views club include Fake Love, Boy With Luv, DNA and MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).
#BTS_Dynamite entered the #BillionViewsClub 🚀 Thank you, #BTSARMY! https://t.co/1RQwXRnfdb— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 9, 2021
Many of them took to Twitter and congratulated the boy band as well as the fellow Army members on this achievement while many others urged everyone to vote for the band for Mama 2021. Some of them also mentioned that BTS' Dynamite truly deserved to be in the Billion views club while others shared cute pictures of the band members stating how happy they were.
📍[TRAD]#BTS_Dynamite ingresó al #BillionViewsClub (Club de mil millones de vistas) 🚀 ¡Gracias, #BTSARMY!https://t.co/jXLkE5p49c— 🦉⁷↬ (@onlybtsonlyarmy) December 9, 2021
"I'm happy" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uxPSOAxPId— thv 김태형 (@Taehyun51572770) December 9, 2021
Thanks ARMY 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZQhuU5EcRw— TH 🐯 (@latieunhien) December 9, 2021
DYNAMITE SOTY, DESERVED— Pichel ❄'s Sof | V OST (@Shinemichm) December 9, 2021
VOTE ARMY ⬇️
•WEB:
Tutorial: https://t.co/kkJJkjO2jN
Página para votar: https://t.co/70oc90ESYe
Congratulations 👏🎉— Vote With AMI⁷ (@VoteWithAMI) December 9, 2021
Now, need to see you holding the DAESANG. Go and vote ARMY ⬇️
👉 https://t.co/iJtRuKQ1Lc
Apart from BTS, there are many songs and videos that made it to YouTube Billion Views Club such as Ariana Grande's No Tears Left to Cry, Break Free, Side to Side, Bang Bang and Problem, Eminem's Rap God, Without Me, Lose Yourself. Other artists to enter the club consists of Blackpink, Whitney Houston, Billie Eilish, Bon Jovi, Nelly and Kelly Rowland, Rick Astley, Cardi B, Metallica, The Cranberries, A-ha, Chris Brown, Linkin Park, Shawn Mendes, Drake and many more.
Some of the popular songs of BTS that have a high chance to enter the YouTube Billion views club include Not Today, Idol, Butter, Spring Day, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dope, No More Dreams, Cypher Pt. 3: Killer, Save Me, Sliver Spoon, Run, Attack on Bangtan, I Need U, among others.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.