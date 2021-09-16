BTS' 'Dynamite' Makes Rolling Stone’s '500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' List

The American Magazine, Rolling Stone, recently updated its list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' and it added the popular BTS, widely-known South Korean boy band’s Dynamite to the list.

It was after 17 years that Rolling Stone published the new list that includes decades of music and various genres. The list is the latest version of their previous '500 Greatest Songs Of All Time.’

BTS’ Dynamite makes it to Rolling Stone’s 'The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' list

According to the reports by Rolling Stone, BTS managed to gain a place at number 346 among the recently released list of 500 best songs ever. The magazine shared words of praise for the South Korean boy band, called Bangtan Boys, and stated that it was a landmark, hegemony-shattering moment for the world-conquering South Korean group and their intertwined vocal talent, led by youthful standout Jungkook, put over the track. BTS also created history with this achievement as Dynamite has become the only song by any Korean band to appear on the list.

BTS' single Dynamite was released last year in August and it even became the first-ever song to hit the Billboard Hot 100. The song was a massive hit among the fans and the critics that even bagged the band their first Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Annual Grammy Awards.

How was the list prepared?

The magazine began the voting process for 250 artists, musicians, and producers, along with 'figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists.' Thereafter, each polled individual submitted a ranked list of their top 50 songs from which the list was prepared.

Check out the names of some of the top-listed songs under The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time'-

Aretha Franklin, 'Respect'

Public Enemy, 'Fight the Power'

Sam Cooke, 'A Change Is Gonna Come'

Bob Dylan, 'Like a Rolling Stone'

Nirvana, 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

Marvin Gaye, 'What’s Going On'

The Beatles, 'Strawberry Fields Forever'

Missy Elliott, 'Get Ur Freak On'

Fleetwood Mac, 'Dreams'

Outkast, 'Hey Ya!'

The Beach Boys, 'God Only Knows'

Stevie Wonder, 'Superstition'

The Rolling Stones, 'Gimme Shelter'

The Kinks, 'Waterloo Sunset'

The Beatles, 'I Want to Hold Your Hand'

Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, 'Crazy in Love'

Queen, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Prince and the Revolution, 'Purple Rain'

John Lennon, 'Imagine'

Robyn, 'Dancing on My Own'

Image: AP