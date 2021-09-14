BTS Given Diplomat Passports By South Korea President; To Attend UNGA As Envoys

South Korean President Moon Jae-In awarded certificates of appointment to members of K-pop band BTS ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session at the Blue House on Tuesday. The certificates of appointment allow BTS to accompany the President as his special envoy for public diplomacy ahead of the UNGA session in New York. All 7 members of BTS - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook have been conferred with a diplomat passport and a fountain pen. They are expected to start their activities as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture' at the global event.

"As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues," the Blue House said in a statement.

Why did BTS get diplomat passports?

The K-pop boyband was invited by South Korean President Moon Jae-In to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House), Seoul on September 14, Tuesday. According to the Blue House, BTS has delivered words of hope to people across the world, and South Korea believed that the same message should be propagated by the septet at the UN General Assembly as well. They are expected to attend the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action on September 20 in NYC.

Attending the special ceremony, BTS members were seen fist-bumping the President as they accepted their appointment certificates. BTS member J-Hope was also seen giving two thumbs up to the President, which made the attendees laugh, as per Korean media reports. Check out the video of BTS members fist-bumping the South Korean President below.

Netizens react

