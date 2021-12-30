BTS Fame V's Birthday: Jin, RM & Other Bandmates Send Doting B'day Wishes To Kim Tae-hyung

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS' second-youngest member, V, turned 26 years old on December 30. Known for having a humongous fandom called ARMY, fans from across the world spared no effort in sending wishes and appreciation to the young singer. Adding on to the love, BTS' members took to the band's official social media account to wish birthday boy with unique yet lovable posts. For the unversed, the band consists of 7 members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS' V birthday

Although the band members have opened their official personal Instagram accounts, the singers chose to keep the tradition of wishing the bandmates on their band's social media account alive. The first member to wish the singer was Jimin, who treated ARMY with a goofy picture of Kim Tae-Hyung (V's real name). However, he added a loving caption to the picture by writing, ''my love Happy Birthday bro. #JIMIN #birthday''.

The leader of the band, RM also took a similar approach to wish V as he posted a goofy picture of the singer enjoying his drink. He accompanied the post with the caption, ''my love Happy birthday bro. #RM #birthday''. Rapper Suga, who is spending time away from the band in quarantine after contracting the deadly novel coronavirus post returning from London, wished the singer by writing, ''Happy birthday Taehyung, I'm in quarantine, so I just sent my heart out~ #Taehyung's birthday haha ​​#It's Sugahyung #Have a happy day''.

J-Hope poured love for his younger member as he posted multiple memories from their time together over the year and wrote, ''my love Happy birthday bro. #hop film #baby Taehyung #HappyBirthdayTaehyung #TaehyungBirthday''. The oldest member of the band, Jin, managed to create quite a stir on social media with his birthday wish to V as he posted a close-up selfie of the singer who is sporting a light stubble. He shared the selfie with the caption, ''My Bro Taehyung Post the photo you requested I love you -Jin-''

마이 브로 태형아

너가 부탁한 사진 올린다

사랑한다 -진- pic.twitter.com/v36zIWJeyF — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2021

아 생일축하한다 브로 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2021

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, was the only one left to wish the singer, however, a post with no name has ARMY believed that it is Jungkook who shared the wish. The tweet simply read, ''ah happy birthday bro'' with a blurry picture of V. Soon, the birthday boy responded to his members' wishes and he shared an unseen picture with Jungkook and wrote, ''members and jwekwe (jk), thank you''

멤버들 그리고 줴퀘 땡큐 pic.twitter.com/pBWSG0gGjd — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@BTSupdate_7/charts_k