BTS Fans Swoon Over Jungkook Kissing ARMY Tattoo In Butter; Deem It A 'visual Treat'

BTS’ Jungkook has fans swooning over his Butter visuals. The main vocalist of the K-pop group is seen kissing his ARMY tattoo in the Butter MV. Fans could not get over this gesture by the Euphoria singer. Moreover, BTS’ARMY also plastered Jungkook’s hair colour change all over social media right after the the Butter music video released.

BTS ARMY swoons over Jungkook kissing his ARMY tattoo

K-pop group BTS finally released their highly anticipated single, Butter. The dance pop track released on May 21 and has already broken several records. The song also broke records that were previously made by BTS’ first English track, Dynamite. Apart from song and its catchy flirty lyrics fans could not help but notice a minor detail in the Butter MV.

In the Butter MV, BTS’ Jungkook can be seen kissing his ARMY tattoo. This little still from the Butter MV spread like wildfire on social media. BTS’s fandom is known as the ARMY. Hence Jungkook’s gesture was very well-received by the group’s dedicated fanbase. Check out some interesting reactions Jungkook’s visual from Butter MV received on Twitter.

Jungkook in the MV was tooooo sexy. so damn fine. and the way he danced was out of this world.. Kookie will always be my bias

😭😭😭😭😭#JUNGKOOKbutter pic.twitter.com/dcnjWQIRlC — 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐈𝐍 (๑˙❥˙๑) (@HeroinKanawut) May 21, 2021

Apart from Jungkook’s sweet gesture towards the BTS ARMY, fans also could not get over his eyebrow piercing and his hair colour change. Both these details also received plenty of attention on social media. The Golden Maknae of BTS was trending for a long time because of these reasons. Butter MV’s stunning visuals, catchy lyrics, and its overall vibe contributed immensely to its success.

BTS’ Butter is now the fastest song to cross the 20 million viewership mark on YouTube. Butter achieved this feat in less than an hour. Dynamite achieved the same benchmark last year but in one hour and 14 minutes. Moreover, Butter also broke the record for highest number of concurrent views on YouTube during its premiere.

The Butter MV debut received 3.9 million concurrent views, BTS’ Dynamite held this record previously. BTS’ Dynamite is competing in four categories this year at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Apart from being nominated at the awards, BTS will also perform Butter for the first time at the BBMAs 2021. Hence it will mark the latest single’s television debut. Watch BTS' Butter music video below.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM BTS' BUTTER MV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.