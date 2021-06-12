BTS Gearing For June Comeback? Check Out 'BTS: The Best Album' Release Date

On the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary, K-pop boyband BTS has announced a special gift for Japanese AMRYs. Amid rumours of a surprise album on 'ARMY Day' on July 9, it is being reported that BTS will drop their new Japanese Album titled- BTS: The Best for fans in June.

According to BTS' official Twitter handle in Japan, the boys will release a mix of their songs all the way back from 2017 as a special gift for Japanese ARMYs days after their June 13 debut anniversary. This compilation album will feature 23 tracks on 2 CDs including hit songs like 'Dynamite' which will get an acoustic remix and Japanese versions of their songs DNA, Black Swan, Spring Day, all compiled from their older albums.

Apart from their older tracks, BTS' third Japanese compilation album will feature 'Film Out', the highly-popular track which the group's youngest Jungkook has worked on in collaboration with Japanese pop-rock act Back Number. BTS The Best Album release date is slated for June 16, three days after BTS 8th anniversary,

BTS The Best Album tracklist

Here are the songs which have made it to the BTS The Best Album track list:

DISC1 (CD)

M1. Film out

M2. DNA -Japanese ver.-

M3. Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-

M4. Lights

M5. 血、汗、涙 -Japanese ver.-

M6. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

M7. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

M8. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

M9. Go Go -Japanese ver.-

M10. IDOL -Japanese ver.-

M11. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

M12. MIC Drop -Japanese ver.-



-Bonus Track-

M13. Dynamite



DISC2 (CD)

M1. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

M2. Stay Gold

M3. Let Go

M4. Spring Day -Japanese ver.-

M5. ON -Japanese ver.-

M6. Don't Leave Me

M7. Not Today -Japanese ver.-

M8. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

M9. Your eyes tell

M10. Crystal Snow

BTS 8th anniversary

Apart from the BTS The Best Album release date, the band has also divulged details of their yearly MUSTER celebrations on June 13-14. The annual celebrations called 'BTS Muster' is held to commemorate Bangtan Boys' debut date. This year, the BTS Muster 2021 theme is Sowoozoo aka 'Mikrokosmos' which draws its name from the boyband's sixth mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona.

Where will BTS BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo air?

BTS Muster 2021 will be held online on June 13 at 6:30 PM KST on BigHit's social media platform Weverse. The following day on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'. ARMYs can easily find tickets to the concert at the Weverse Shop where they will be available from June 13 at 7:29 pm KST to June 14 at 7:29 pm KST. If you already have an ARMY membership, you can enjoy the full concert with multiple screen views.

