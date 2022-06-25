BTS J-Hope Announces Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'; First Member To Start Band's Chapter 2

Days after announcing the second chapter of their career, South Korean boyband BTS members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—started announcing their solo ventures. Jungkook released his single Left and Right in collaboration with singer Charlie Puth while Kim Taehyung aka V will make his Paris Fashion Week debut.

However, going full throttle into the next chapter, rapper J-Hope announced his solo album titled Jack in the Box becoming the first member to do so. The announcement had an overwhelming response on social media as fans began to theorize about the album cover art and the meaning behind the title.

BTS' J-Hope announces 'Jack in the Box'

Taking to his social media handles on June 25, 2022, the 28-year-old rapper released a 25-second teaser of the upcoming solo album Jack in the Box. He also added a cryptic caption to the post by writing, "Jack in the box'.' The forthcoming album will release on July 15, 2022. ARMYs will not have to wait much longer as he will drop the first single from the album on July 1, 2022.

As per Variety, the official announcement of the Jack in the Box album read, ''Jack in the Box” lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”

He also said of the album, ''I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

HOSEOK HAS GIVINT HINTS ABOUT JACK IN THE BOX SINCE MAMA 2018 AND IN THE COVER OF BLUE SIDE OMG pic.twitter.com/oyYasFiE36 — Carolyne⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🌱 (@mhereonlyforbts) June 25, 2022

Social media was soon flooded with fans expressing their excitement over the new solo venture. Some also started to theorize about the concept of Jack in the Box and find hints from his previous solo projects like Blue Side and Dis-Ease. One fan tweeted, ''jack in the box” reminds me of a “jack of all trades”, someone good at everything, like Hoseok. dancing, rapping, singing, and producing, he has endless talents. he may be “in the box” but he’s going to break out of the mold. like the toy, he’ll jump out of the box & surprise everyone'' Check out more reactions below.

OH ALSO! the blueside full ver has a jack in the box on the cover and pandora’s box written on it and pandora’s box is a greek myth of a wife opening a box and releasing a ton of curses onto the world (something a devil is capable of doing)🤓 https://t.co/XhEGsnTkg3 pic.twitter.com/n4Xy2yj25Q — misahyo liker (derogatory) (@koobizvrse) June 25, 2022

A jack in the box, known for popping-out in a suprise manner, unexpectedly, is symbolic for hobi showing us that his artistry is full of various suprises and that a new exciting side of him will probably be shown in this solo album x — keep strugglin⁷ (@keepstrugglin_) June 25, 2022

if hope is the last thing trapped in pandora’s box, what happens when hope itself turns into a box that stops you from being more than you could be. hobi said he wants us to see his darker side. so now we’re looking at the j before the hope. jack in the box looks deeper inside — ammi ⁷ 🍊 (@ammisays) June 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope