BTS: J Hope Drops Series Of 'hometown' Pictures Ahead Of B'day, Gets Special Gift From Jin

Touted as one of the biggest K-pop groups, BTS has fans spread across the world who cheer for the band as well as their ventures. BTS' birthdays are also considered a big affair as fans celebrate them on a large scale. BTS member J-Hope will be marking his 29th birthday tomorrow. His birthday celebration has already begun on social media.

Just a day ahead of his birthday, J-Hope took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures of the gifts sent by Kim Seokjin aka BTS co-member Jin. The Super Tuna singer Jin sent a couple of cakes to J-Hope's residence, which included strawberries and a cake.

BTS member J-Hope shares a glimpse of his birthday gifts

Taking to the photo-sharing site, J-Hope dropped pictures on his Insta stories. Fans and followers of the K-pop idol are showering love on the bond of Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok. Jim's giving nature has been evident in the past several months as he treats his co-members with a variety of gifts. BTS ARMY has been raving on social media about how Jin went to J-Hope's residence, his brother, and celebrity friends to give strawberries from the farms of his uncle.

The other gift shared by J-Hope on Instagram also included a toilet brush made of gold. The brand of the brush is Merdolino and comes with a price tag of 250 Euros, approximately Rs 22,000. J-Hope on the photo-sharing site flaunted the glittering piece for fans. The brush was launched by the brand in the year 1992 and scandalised people because it was paradoxical. This piece is an addition to his love for expensive collectibles like designer furniture, paintings, lamps, and more.

Meanwhile, while ARMY prepares a number of surprises and gifts for the talented artist, the 27-year-old rapper seemed to have prepared a special event for the ARMY himself. He hinted at the same during his recent interaction with fans via WeVerse on February 11. A fan asked the rapper if he was planning to conduct a VLive on his birthday which is on February 18. He cheekily answered the question by simply dropping two cryptic emojis.

BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Concert

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have resumed their practice for their upcoming concerts in Seoul which will be held from March 10 to 13. The band was last seen performing in Los Angeles, the USA in late November and early December last year. As a part of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert, the Bangtan boys had four shows. The boyband will return with BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13. The BTS in-person concerts will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium before a live audience.

The much-anticipated BTS concert will also be streamed online. The online live stream will be available on March 10 and 13. On the other hand, March 12 concert will be broadcasted in cinemas across the world via Live Viewing event. The second show will be available for live viewing in cinemas across the globe.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial