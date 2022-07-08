BTS' J Hope Releases Tracklist Of His First Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'; Check List

South Korean boyband BTS members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have started announcing their solo ventures. One of the popular band members, J-Hope who was gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo album, earlier dropped the visual teaser of his album, Jack in the Box and recently left the fans amazed when he unveiled the full tracklist of his solo album.

J-Hope became the first member of the band to announce his solo album titled Jack in the Box and recently announced the full tracklist of the album. The rapper recently took to his official Instagram and shared a swanky video clip that depicted the names of all the tracks from his latest solo album. Check out the complete list ahead.

Jack In The Box' Tracklist

01 Intro

02 Pandora's Box

03 MORE

04 STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

05 = (Equal Sign)

06 Music Box : Reflection

07 What if…

08 Safety Zone

09 Future

10 방화 (Arson)

A while ago, J-Hope announced his first solo album and received an overwhelming response on social media as ARMY was thrilled to watch the first look of the album. The singer later unveiled the Jack in the Box visual teaser and left the fans astonished. The teaser can be seen opening with an upbeat track with a puppet jumping out of a jukebox. The album depicts the singer’s two personalities namely hope and darkness. On the other hand, while the rapper released the first song titled More from his solo album, he even revealed the release date of the album stating that it will be out on July 15, 2022. Watch the teaser ahead-

The official announcement of the Jack in the Box album read, ''Jack in the Box” lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist. I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

