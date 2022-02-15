BTS' J-Hope Shares First Picture Of Jimin After Surgery & COVID Recovery; See Pic

Member of the globally renowned boyband BTS' Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis whilst also recovering from COVID-19. Fans had wished for the young singer's speedy recovery as they had trended the South Korean artist on Twitter by using the hashtag #JiminGetWellSoon. After returning home from the hospital, the singer updated his fans via WeVerse by assuring them that he was eating well and resting.

However, fans, called ARMY, were eager to see the singer. Fulfilling their wish, bandmate J-Hope, who is known for being an avid Instagram user, shared Jimin's first picture post his surgery and COVID recovery.

BTS' J-Hope shares Jimin's picture

Taking to his Instagram story, the 27-year-old singer shared a goofy picture of himself with Jimin in the frame. In the picture, J-Hope can be seen looking over his shoulder to see Jimin staring outside the window whilst standing upright. J-Hope shared the picture by tagging Jimin and writing, ''Very healthy''. Additionally, the singer himself took to WeVerse to share his first selfie after recovering.

PARK JIMIN POSTED ON WEVERSE 😭 pic.twitter.com/wiKR3FvSU0 — ً (@jmnsource) February 15, 2022

Fans were more than ecstatic to see Jimin in a good condition after his treatment. It was not long before ARMY trended the duo on Twitter and celebrate receiving a new picture of Jimin and J-Hope together. One fan wrote, ''Thank you Hobi for making Jimin come home ㅠ I’m so beyond happy that he's healthy, I hope you two are always like this because that's what matters the most'' while another tweeted, ''Why this picture giving me dream vibes... Now look at them and the moon , the small buildings , the city , the clouds and hoseok's shiny eyes on jimin''

J -hope Instagram Story

15.02.2022



HOBI Hyung Report -*Very Healthy*



Jimin Is looking like a kid who has never seen this much height ,and hobi is his father. But looking Cute 😍 pic.twitter.com/S5cG2K3Ahc — BEING MYSELF (@beingarmy110) February 15, 2022

Earlier, the 26-year-old shared a long note for his fans after leaving the hospital to assure them about his recovery. He had written, '''I’ve fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital hehe. Thanks to you all worrying about me, I was able to fully recover quickly! The doctors and nurses really worked hard as well''

On the work front, BTS is currently preparing for their next concert in their home country South Korea. Meanwhile, Jungkook released his solo track Stay Alive, an OST for the band's webtoon titled 7FATES:CHAKHO, produced by bandmate Suga which ended up breaking major global records.