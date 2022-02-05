BTS' Jimin Discharged From Hospital After Surgery & COVID Recovery; ARMY Celebrates

Member of the popular South Korean boyband BTS's Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after getting treated for acute appendicitis as well as COVID. The singer was admitted to the hospital at the end of January and sparked great concerns among his fans across the world who trended #GetWellSoonJimin to extend love and support to the ailing singer. The 26-year-old singer ensured to keep his fans updated as he later personally shared a health update with the ARMY stating that he was resting well and eating healthy to recover soon.

BTS' Jimin discharged from hospital

BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement to inform the fans on Jimin's health and wrote, ''Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital,''

The statement continued, ''Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.'' Fans celebrated the singer's successful treatment and wished him a speedy recovery via social media.

Jimin’s quarantine has concluded as of February 5.

Jimin has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.



Jimin's message to ARMY post getting a discharge

The Dynamite singer took to the band's official WeVerse handle to personally address the concerned fans as he wrote, ''I’ve fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital hehe. Thanks to you all worrying about me, I was able to fully recover quickly! The doctors and nurses really worked hard as well'' While ARMY sent love to the singer, bandmate Jin appeared playful as he replied to Jimin's post by asking him for a drink. Hence, ensued a hilarious banter between the two singers of the band. Check out their conversation here.

