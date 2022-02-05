Last Updated:

BTS' Jimin Discharged From Hospital After Surgery & COVID Recovery; ARMY Celebrates

BTS' Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after getting surgery for acute appendicitis as well as testing positive for COVID-19.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
bts

Image: Twitter/@JAMJAMPICS


Member of the popular South Korean boyband BTS's Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after getting treated for acute appendicitis as well as COVID. The singer was admitted to the hospital at the end of January and sparked great concerns among his fans across the world who trended #GetWellSoonJimin to extend love and support to the ailing singer. The 26-year-old singer ensured to keep his fans updated as he later personally shared a health update with the ARMY stating that he was resting well and eating healthy to recover soon. 

BTS' Jimin discharged from hospital

BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement to inform the fans on Jimin's health and wrote, ''Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital,''

The statement continued, ''Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.'' Fans celebrated the singer's successful treatment and wished him a speedy recovery via social media. 

READ | BTS' Jungkook drops his version of English song 'Hate Everything', ARMY drops hearts

Jimin's message to ARMY post getting a discharge

The Dynamite singer took to the band's official WeVerse handle to personally address the concerned fans as he wrote, ''I’ve fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital hehe. Thanks to you all worrying about me, I was able to fully recover quickly! The doctors and nurses really worked hard as well'' While ARMY sent love to the singer, bandmate Jin appeared playful as he replied to Jimin's post by asking him for a drink. Hence, ensued a hilarious banter between the two singers of the band. Check out their conversation here. 

READ | 'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar gives glimpse of Rajkummar's crazy moves in BTS video

Image: BTS WeVerse

READ | 'Gehraiyaan': Ananya Panday's BTS pics with Deepika & Siddhant is all about fun, laughter
READ | BTS' V reveals what bandmate Jimin has been up to post surgery & COVID diagnosis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: bts, jimin, covid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND