BTS' RM Addresses ARMY In Emotional Letter Post Hiatus; 'We Are Grateful For The Trust'

Ever since K-pop band BTS announced a brief hiatus to pursue their solo projects, the ARMY has been left disheartened. The announcement comes after the septet band consisting of members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dropped the album Proof to celebrate the ninth year anniversary of their debut.

According to the label Hybe which handles global superstars, the band is taking time to focus on solo projects rather than going on a break. However, soon after the news started trending on social media, fans have been expressing dismay over the same. Amid such an outpour of emotions, one of the band's members, RM, penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to his ARMY while thanking them for their love throughout their journey.

BTS' RM pens emotional letter for ARMY

In his letter, the star performer, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, mentioned how to post their announcement at the celebratory feast, they have been going through a lot of messages and texts from fans who are upset with the words such as 'hiatus', 'disband'. However, he comforted them and said that the band shall be back again with the same energy and will try to repay' fans by 'showing you all even better sides of us'.

In the emotional letter, the singer who is often inactive on social media wrote, "We received a lot of questions back in our interview asking about fans, but its hard to describe our bond. Anyways what we shared on the festa dinner was a confession to the fans that were interacting with us, the fans that never asked anything in return."

Adding further, he wrote, "Everyone who watched the video will know and from the title Yet To Come, what we honestly wanted to say was that right now is not the end." Before signing off, RM concluded, "There were times where we fought and were upset with each other, we started our social activities early in our 10s-the 20s and we're going through trial and error as we are maturing as adults. Although I am afraid that this message can cause another fuss as I am the first one to discuss."

Meanwhile, during the celebratory feast, RM said. ''It made me think I’m happy just being together. I started music and became BTS because I had a message for the world," he added. He also talked about how the group changed since the pandemic and revealed that they have to accept the change. The singer lso admitted that he felt unfamiliar with the group after the release of Butter and Permission to Dance.

IMAGE: Instagram/jimin