BTS' V Reveals What Bandmate Jimin Has Been Up To Post Surgery & COVID Diagnosis

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean boyband BTS' member Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. Moreover, he also got diagnosed with COVID-19. Although the band's managing agency, BIg Hit Entertainment, assured the fans that the singer was recovering in the hospital, fans across the world were majorly concerned for the young singer.

BTS fans, called ARMY, continued to trend '#GetWellSoonJimin' on social media and sent love and support to the BTS singer. Providing a sigh of relief to the ARMY, bandmate V, aka Kim Taehyung, gave an update on the singer's health during a fun interaction with ARMY.

BTS' V gives update on Jimin's health

During a fun interaction with ARMY on WeVerse, the 26-year-old singer answered concerned fans who asked the singer if he had talked with Jimin after his surgery. Responding to their question, the young singer commented, ''I did a video call with him as soon as I woke up.'' Another fan asked him if Jimin was okay to which V replied cheekily by referring to Jimin as 'Chick'. He wrote, ''That chick said he watched the sky for seven hours, the sky was pretty today.''

Earlier, V warmed the hearts of ARMY after he gave a sweet shoutout to his ailing bandmate by sharing a selfie with him on WeVerse. He also shared a picture of the whole band and captioned the post by writing, ''The family I love''.

What happened to Jimin?

Big Hit issued a statement to inform fans that BTS' Jimin is currently recovering from surgery by writing, ''Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.''

Additionally, Jimin personally provided a health update on the platform by writing, ''You guys worried a lot right? I'm recovering well!! (sic)'' He added, ''Sorry for making you worry. However, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well. I also ate three meals of rice. Please wait a bit. I'll recover quickly and go. (sic)"

