BTS' Jimin Finds Doppelganger In Form Of Child Artist From China; ARMY Reacts

BTS ARMY has found Jimin's doppelganger in form of a child artist from China named Han Hao Lin. Fans have been dumbstruck by their uncanny resemblance.

BTS' Jimin

BTS fans, dubbed ARMY, seems to have scoured the internet and found out their beloved member Jimin's doppelganger, who happens to be a child artist from China. The child artist, named Han Hao Lin, has been trending on social media platforms for his uncanny resemblance to the Promise singer, with many quipping that the two are long-lost brothers. 

Netizens have been drawing similarities between the two by uploading their glimpses side by side, which indeed gives them an eerie resemblance. Han Hao Lin is a well-known face who has starred in multiple films like My Country, My Parents, My People, My Homeland, 1921 as well as other TV projects. 

BTS' Jimin finds doppelganger in form of child artist from China

Fans flooded the internet with glimpses of the two, quipping that they are twins. One Twitterati wrote, "Daeng! They do look a lot alike. They say everyone has a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. I guess this little one is Jimin’s! (sic)". One user said the two could make for an identical father-son duo. They wrote, "They could pass as Father and Son The kid’s name is Han Hao Lin he is a Chinese child actor (sic)".

Others were dumbstruck by this revelation and wrote, "OMG!! WAIT A MINUTE Look at the kids, he really looks like Jimin How can they look the same?? JIMIN JIMIN *The kids name is Han Hao Lin. He is chinese actor* (sic)", while another mentioned, "Jimin doppelganger, some say everyone has six or seven doppelganger/identical out there in the world is that true?? (sic))". Take a look at the reactions. 

Meanwhile, as per Soompi reports, Jimin bagged the top spot among 30 individual boy band members with the best brand reputation rankings.  Korean Business Research Institute releases this list monthly, with this month's tracking timeline ranging from February 19 to March 19. By recording 5,143,223 in the brand reputation rankings, Jimin has held this post for the second consecutive time. 

Jimin, along with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. are all set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. They have received a nod under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

