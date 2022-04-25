BTS' Jimin, Ha Sung Woon's 'Our Blues' OST Breaks THIS Record Set By 'Dynamite' On ITunes

The South Korean boy band BTS is surely succeeding with every new venture they embark upon. Whether it is their new song or concert, the band has taken the world by storm. The band is continuously breaking records either with their tracks or social media following. While they are growing as a group, the band members are also focusing on their individual careers.

Recently, BTS' Jimin collaborated with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for an OST for the Korean drama Our Blues. While the original music video of the OST was recently unveiled, it broke an iTunes record set by BTS' debut English-language single Dynamite.

OST With You breaks BTS' Dynamite's record

YAMYAM Entertainment unveiled the much-awaited OST video With You from Our Blues crooned by Jimin and Ha Sung Woon. The OST music video has already become a hit among music buffs because of Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's melodious voice. The video has garnered over 3.2 million views on YouTube after it was released yesterday, April 24, 2022.

The OST has received immense love from fans that it broke an iTunes record set by BTS' Dynamite. Recently, iTunes announced that Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You topped the Top Songs Chart of iTunes in 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release. Earlier, BTS' first English-language single held the record as it topped the chart within 8 hours of its release. The OST With You broke the record nearly half the previous time. It is also the shortest record in the history of OSTs and also for a Korean solo singer. Here is the OTS' video.

The OST is also gaining popularity on South Korea's largest music site Melon. The song soon debuted in the 7th spot on the Top 100 chart of the music site despite being released at 11 pm KST, after the drama ended.

With You marked Jimin's debut OST. The singer received immense love from fans soon after the OST's video was released. On the other hand, Ha Sung Woon has released OSTs for several K-dramas, including True Beauty, Our Beloved Summer and more.

Image: Instagram/@j.m/@gooreumseng