'Our Blues': BTS ARMY Trends 'Jimin's OST Out Today' Ahead Of Release Of 'With You'

South Korean boyband BTS member Park Jimin is all set to make his K-drama OST debut by lending his voice to the ongoing popular drama 'Our Blues'. Moreover, he will also collaborate with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for the first time for the OST titled 'With You'. Since the collaboration was announced, ardent fans of the band have been expressing their anticipation to hear Jimin singing for a K-drama.

Set to release today i.e on April 24, 2022, 'With You', as per Korean media outlet Osen, is a melodious song about the feeling of wanting to be near our loved ones. Reportedly, Jimin's unique voice paired with Sung Woon's charming voice has created a beautiful harmony that is sure to serenade the fans. With only hours left for the release of the OST, ARMY started trending the singer on social media.

'Jimin's OST out today' trends on Twitter

The septet which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is known for its sprawling fandom across the world. The band receives immense support and love from their fans ahead of any venture. The same was seen for Jimin's upcoming OST as ARMY could not contain their excitement to hear the track With You which is set to release today.

Hashtags like 'OurBluesJiminOST' and 'WithYouOutToday' started trending on Twitter as fans expressed their anticipation. One fan wrote, ''Just a few hours left till Jimin’s OST “With You” releases. I’m so excited. Spread the goals and let’s do our best!'' while another wrote, ''ARMYs! Jimin’s OST will officially be out today! Let’s give our best to support Jimin’s first ost!''

On the other hand, a few ARMYs pointed out how the 26-year-old hinted at his OST debut months before the official announcement through BTS' official merchandise release. The fan posted about Jimin's merchandise, which was a purple hoodie named 'With You' which is also the title of the song.

Sharing the same, they tweeted, ''So...from july 2021, the 'our blues' jimin ost was discussed, and in january 2022, jimin's 'with you' hoodie was sold. what if he secretly hinted at his first ost to us? my quiet man is so cute and sexy. and now i'm dreaming of pjm1 'youth''.

