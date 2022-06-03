BTS' Jimin Pens Apology Note Post The White House Visit; Says 'Still A Lot Inexperienced'

The famous K-pop band, BTS recently paid a visit to The White House to meet United States President Joe Biden. During the visit, the Grammy-nominated band of seven spoke about the recent increase in the hate crime rate and ways to fight it. However, post their visit, upon their return to Seoul, band member Jimin penned an apology letter.

According to various media reports, the BTS member is believed to have apologised for the health insurance controversy that took place back in April. He aplogised to his fans personally for the past health insurance controversy in which his apartment was reportedly seized after he failed to pay his health insurance premiums.

Jimin in the letter wrote about making his fans feel worried due to his lack of experience in the matter. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, Jimin shared his views on the recent controversy, calling himself 'still a lot inexperienced''. Further, in the note, he pledged to make sincere efforts to be 'more mature in order to avoid making' his fans anxious and worried.

The contents of the letter also had references to other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook's visit to the US. As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Jimin wrote, "ARMY, you all, this is Jimin. You all have been doing well right? This time we visited the US. You're probably going to be well aware of what event we took part in. Making us feel thankful and feel honoured for the fact that there are you all ARMYs from diverse races, countries, and cultures.. we were able to represent you all and amplify your voices by taking part in this event." BTS WEVERSE JIMIN POST 220602



Continuing, the note read, "Only, I wondered that I, who went there to represent you all, is still a lot inexperienced. I feel sorry for making you feel worried about my lack of experience (at times). In the future too, I'll put effort to become more mature in order to avoid making (you guys) feel anxious/worried (at times). I believe you all must be worried as I don't visit (you guys) as frequently these days, I'll come (visit you all) often. I miss you always, ARMY."

On the other hand, the apology leaves fans in concern as the singer has been inactive on his social media platforms for a while now. His return to Weverse was met with various comments from the BTS ARMY, who enquired about the singer's health post returning from the US visit.

The apology letter post met with various responses from his fans who lent their support to the singer while expressing their pride in his career. One of the users tried to console the singer and reminded him of the beautiful songs that they have crooned which have only made their fans proud of them. Other users told the singer that it was just their first visit to The White House, and with times to come, they shall touch grandeurs of success.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," Jimin said through an interpreter during his speech at The White House.



