Last Updated:

BTS' Jimin Shares Health Update For ARMY After His Surgery And Testing COVID Positive

Member of the South Korean boyband, BTS' Jimin shared a health update following his surgery for acute appendicitis and testing COVID positive.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
bts

Image: @jimin/Instagram


Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis as well as tested positive for COVID-19. This caused major distress amongst the fans, called ARMY, who sent love and support to the singer and wished for his speedy recovery. After the band's managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, released a statement addressing his health, the singer landed on the trending topics list on social media as fans trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin.

Extending support to his band member, singer V also gave him a warm shoutout by posting a highly anticipated selfie and calling him his 'Family'. Days after Jimin's diagnosis, the singer finally gave an update on his health and provided relief to the worrying fans. 

Jimin shares health update

Taking to his official WeVerse handle, the 26-year-old singer addressed his worrisome ARMY who wished for his recovery. The singer wrote, ''You guys worried a lot right? I'm recovering well!!'' Fans were quick to send him love and wishes, as well as thanked him for personally giving a health update. He added, "Sorry for making you worry. However, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well. I also ate three meals of rice. Please wait a bit. I'll recover quickly and go."

What happened to BTS' Jimin?

As per a statement released by Big Hit Entertainement, the singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement began with,'' Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,''

They further added, ''According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.''

Image: @jimin/Instagram

Tags: bts, Jimin, army
First Published:
