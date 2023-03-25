BTS Jimin Surpasses J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jungkook On UK Charts With Set Me Free Pt 2 Release

BTS' Jimin released his first solo album FACE. The UK's Official Charts (equivalent to US Billboard charts) announced that Park Jimin set a new record with the latest release. The singer's pre-release song Set Me Free Pt. 2 entered the UK Official Singles chart and stood at No. 30. With this, Jimin became the only K-pop soloist with a UK top 30 entry.

Before Jimin, his bandmate J-Hope was the first K-pop soloist to enter the UK Official Singles Chart at No. 40. Meanwhile, The Astronaut by Jin stood at No. 61, Stay Alive by Jungkook stood at No. 89, and Indigo by RM stood at No. 45 on the Official Albums Chart. As a group, BTS' four songs including Life Goes On, Dynamite, My Universe, and Butter ranked in the top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart.

About Jimin's solo debut album FACE

BTS member Park Jimin released his highly anticipated album FACE under BigHit label's name. Jimin's solo album comprises of six songs including Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Face-off, Like Crazy English version, Alone, and Interlude: Dive.

After the official release of his album, Jimin made his solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and March 24. In the chat show, Jimin performed Like Crazy live in a black-and-white outfit. Soon after his gig, The Tonight Show posted the video of his performance on social media. ARMY took to the comments section and praised his performance. This was also Jimin's first solo appearance on the popular US chat show.

While one user wrote, "Jimin did so good! Loved the song & performance! Dancers were awesome," another user commented, "That was amazing!!!!!! The performance was awesome!!!! Jimin rocked that performance."