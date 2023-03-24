BTS Jimin Releases Solo Debut Album FACE, ARMYs React

BTS singer Park Jimin has released his much-anticipated debut solo album titled FACE, along with the Like Crazy music video, on the BigHit's official YouTube channel. Jimin's solo album FACE comprises of six tracks including Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Alone, Face-off, Interlude: Dive, and Like Crazy English version.

While the K-pop idol's solo album released today, his pre-release song Set Me Free Pt. 2 made its debut on March 17. Also, the album has been released under the label of BIGHIT Music and has been produced by Evan, GHSTLOOP, and Pdogg. Reportedly, Jimin's album FACE will be released in Japan on Saturday (March 25) and in America on April 10.

What does Jimin's solo album FACE signify?

In the solo album FACE, Jimin takes a look back at his past and described his emotions over the years. FACE showcased the honest feelings of BTS singer Jimin and how he felt during the pandemic. The album represented the idol's growth and breakthrough while also showing his struggles underneath the stardom.

The story behind each song in FACE is connected to one another. The album starts with enduring pain to facing the inner self and setting on a new path as an artist. The K-pop idol participated in the entire making process of the album including creating videos and writing lyrics of the songs. He steered the album all by himself without any other featured artists, which added to his efforts.

After the official release of his album, Jimin made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While he appeared on the show on March 23, he will again feature on March 24. On the show, Jimin will meet his fans personally and also answer their questions.