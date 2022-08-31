BTS' Jimin Surprises Fans As He Begins Countdown For Jungkook's 25th Birthday; ARMY Reacts

BTS member Jimin surprised his fans, popularly known as ARMY, late on Tuesday night as he took to Weverse and interacted with them. He even talked about fellow BTS member Jungkook's 25th birthday which the latter will celebrate on Thursday, September 1, 2022. It is pertinent to note that Jungkook is 26 according to Korean culture. Jimin further discussed a variety of subjects, including Jungkook holding a live performance for fans and also about why he was not showing his face these days.

BTS' Jimin begins the countdown for Jungkook's birthday

Jimin wrote on Weverse, "There's (just) a day left until our dongsaeng's (younger sibling in Korean) birthday." He also shared a group photo of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and himself. Talking about why he was not showing his face these days, the 26-year-old went on to state,

"Jungkook is appearing on the TV whoa, Instagram too... The reason I haven't shown my face these days is since I gained weight but I'm dieting once again though. Please wait a little bit."

Further speaking about doing a live session for the ARMY, Jimin said, "I'll do it in near future. I was just living on while trying to make music. I once again realised that our members are people who are so so good (at making music) and amazing. Our ARMY, I really miss you. I want to meet everyone together and just chat."

Netizens were surprised looking at Jimin's late-night gesture for Jungkook, as evident from the Twitter handle. A fan tweeted, "Jimin woke up in the middle of the night and started talking about Jungkook on the internet is just like me", another fan wrote, "Jimin coming to weverse to tell us how it’s 1 more day til Jungkook’s birthday", while a Twitter user wrote, "Jimin really woke up and the first thing he did was to ensure that the whole world is aware that there's one day left until Jungkook's birthday." Take a look:

jimin woke up in the middle of the night and started talking about jungkook on the internet hes just like me — ⁷ (@rughpline) August 30, 2022

Jimin coming to weverse to tell us how it’s 1 more day til Jungkook’s birthday 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sBuouN4RLK — disa⁷🃏 (@jiminsdis) August 30, 2022

jimin really woke up and the first thing he did was to ensure that the whole world is aware that there's one day left until jungkook's birthday. — 〞 (@ddaengworldwide) August 30, 2022

Image: Twitter/@_pjmjjk__