BTS' Jimin Tops July's Brand Reputation Rankings For Individual Members, Jungkook At 3rd

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation finally revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members. Take a look.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation finally revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, with BTS boys again bagging top spots. The list , which ran through the period of June 16 to July 16, 2022, was curated after analyzing the stars in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

In terms of brand value, BTS member Jimin came out on top in the month of July, with his brand reputation index coming to a total of 6,130,231 points, according to Soompi. This also marks Jimin's 42nd non-consecutive month at No. 1. Following him was Kang Daniel, securing the second spot with  5,317,589 points. Last but not the least, BTS' Jungkook was at the third spot with 4,321,998 points.

BTS' Jimin tops July's brand reputation rankings for individual members

The phrases that ranked high in Jimin's analysis included 'ARMY', 'With You,' and 'Instagram'. Meanwhile, the highest ranking related terms were 'record,' 'release,' and 'surpass'. As for the positivity-negativity analysis, Jimin sat atop with 85.08 per cent positive reactions.

After BTS' Jungkook was  ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo with a total index of 4,185,536. As for the fifth spot, BTS' V made his way with a brand reputation index of 4,009,434. Take a look at the top 30 artists in July's brand reputation rankings. 

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel 
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  5. BTS’s V
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BTS’s RM
  8. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Minhyun
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. GOT7’s Jinyoung
  12. BTS’s J-Hope
  13. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  14. WINNER’s Song Mino
  15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  17. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  18. Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon
  19. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  20. NCT’s Jaehyun
  21. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  22. Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon
  23. SHINee’s Minho
  24. Shinhwa’s Shin Hye Sung
  25. Shinhwa’s Andy
  26. Highlight’s Yang Yoseob
  27. NCT’s Doyoung
  28. Shinhwa’s Eric
  29. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Meanwhile, Jimin recently treated fans with his '7' tattoo, which comes as a sign of friendship of all BTS members. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, he explained how he excitedly wanted to display the tattoo earlier during a performance but was unable to.

