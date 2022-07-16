BTS' Jimin Tops July's Brand Reputation Rankings For Individual Members, Jungkook At 3rd

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation finally revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, with BTS boys again bagging top spots. The list , which ran through the period of June 16 to July 16, 2022, was curated after analyzing the stars in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

In terms of brand value, BTS member Jimin came out on top in the month of July, with his brand reputation index coming to a total of 6,130,231 points, according to Soompi. This also marks Jimin's 42nd non-consecutive month at No. 1. Following him was Kang Daniel, securing the second spot with 5,317,589 points. Last but not the least, BTS' Jungkook was at the third spot with 4,321,998 points.

The phrases that ranked high in Jimin's analysis included 'ARMY', 'With You,' and 'Instagram'. Meanwhile, the highest ranking related terms were 'record,' 'release,' and 'surpass'. As for the positivity-negativity analysis, Jimin sat atop with 85.08 per cent positive reactions.

After BTS' Jungkook was ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo with a total index of 4,185,536. As for the fifth spot, BTS' V made his way with a brand reputation index of 4,009,434. Take a look at the top 30 artists in July's brand reputation rankings.

BTS’s Jimin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’s Jungkook ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s V BTS’s Jin BTS’s RM NU’EST and Wanna One’s Minhyun BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTS’ Suga GOT7’s Jinyoung BTS’s J-Hope Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan WINNER’s Song Mino Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Super Junior’s Kyuhyun NCT’s Jaehyun 2PM’s Lee Junho Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon SHINee’s Minho Shinhwa’s Shin Hye Sung Shinhwa’s Andy Highlight’s Yang Yoseob NCT’s Doyoung Shinhwa’s Eric Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Meanwhile, Jimin recently treated fans with his '7' tattoo, which comes as a sign of friendship of all BTS members. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, he explained how he excitedly wanted to display the tattoo earlier during a performance but was unable to.

JM: It's been a while right? Have you been well?

(For me) I'm doing well



You might've heard the news but we came to support/help out the hosting of 2030 Busan World Expo.



I'm glad to be together in the meaningful event and I think I'll be happy + pic.twitter.com/CwvEtOtPji — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 28, 2022

