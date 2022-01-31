BTS' Jimin Undergoes Surgery For Acute Appendicitis; What Is It And Is It Serious?

South Korean boy band BTS' member Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis and his agency, Big Hit Music, shared an update about his health. As the news about Jimin's surgery came to the fore, BTS fans took to social media and sent 'get well soon' messages for the singer.

The announcement also piqued people's interest to know more about acute appendicitis. Read on to find out more about what is acute appendicitis and its impact on a person's health.

What is acute appendicitis?

Acute appendicitis is a condition in which the appendix becomes inflamed and filled with pus, causing pain. The appendix is a pouch-like structure attached at the start of the large intestine that has no known purpose.

Appendicitis begins with fever and pain near the belly button and then moves toward the lower-right side of the abdomen. This is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fever and chills.

Is acute appendicitis serious?

Acute appendicitis is a medical emergency. People will need prompt and immediate medical care if they have any symptoms of appendicitis. Without treatment, the appendix can rupture or burst within 48–72 hours of a person first experiencing symptoms of acute appendicitis. A ruptured or burst appendix can lead to a serious infection called peritonitis, which can be life-threatening without prompt treatment.

What happened to Jimin?

BTS member Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Monday. The news was shared by the group's agency Big Hit Music on the South Korean social networking site, Weverse.

"Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the agency's statement read.

The statement further read that Jimin's surgery was successful and he was recuperating after the procedure. They also shared that the singer will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care.

According to the latest Weverse announcement, Jimin has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for C0VID-19.



He had surgery this morning (31 January) and is receiving in-patient care.



