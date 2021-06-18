BTS: Jimin's Reaction To Fan Who Watched Their Concert Through Piracy Is Winning Hearts

Korean boy band BTS enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. The K-pop group is an icon on social media, and their replies are often hailed by the band’s fans popularly known as the BTS ARMY. Recently, BTS Jimin's latest reply showed his love and concern for his fans which has now gone viral. Replying to a fan who claimed to have watched their online concert through piracy, Jimin wrote “we will love you” which has won the hearts of their fans.

BTS Jimin reacts to a fan’s apology

Muster Sowoozoo 2021, the most recent online event of BTS marked the eighth anniversary of the band. The concert garnered millions of viewers worldwide. The show’s tickets were sold in no time and thus it was reported that some fans watched it through piracy. In a recent Weverse post, some members of the ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth) revealed that they felt guilty to watch the concert illegally.

Jimin's bunch of replies to the ARMYs' on Weverse. Jimin is an angel 💜

WE LOVE YOU JIMIN, this is so sweet of you ❤🐥#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/HTgPFjbHQQ — Jimin Photos (@btsJiminphotos) June 15, 2021

In such an apology post, a member of ARMY confessed that he/she watched the event illegally and thus feels like the ‘worst person’. The unnamed user wrote, “I feel like the worst person in the world, I watched a concert illegally and it seems that you are betraying your trust in some way, but I don’t want to lose because I don’t have any money.” The user went on to apologise to the band members for the action. To much surprise, BTS’ Jimin reacted in a positive way to the apology.

Replying to the post, Jimin wrote, "It’s all okay. Instead, please don’t hate yourself. No matter the reason, we will love you." The statement has gone viral since and has won the band’s fans’ hearts. The BTS ARMY is currently sharing the screenshot of the statement online thanking the band member for being considerate towards fans.

BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo 2021

BTS celebrated their 8th-anniversary last week by holding a special fan event, titled Muster Sowoozoo. The event which took place on June 13 and June 14, saw the band perform various of their songs along with a few new ones. According to reports by Big Hit Music, the event had more than 1.33 million paid viewers. The event had a ticket price of approximate USD$ 44.30 (Rs 3226).

IMAGE: BTS' OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.